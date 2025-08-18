The Popular Type Of Mulch You Should Avoid Using In Your Rose Garden

Roses are a great way to brighten up a lawn, and they are relatively easy to care for, so they make a great addition to landscaping projects. Roses are also an excellent choice if you're looking to make your lawn more pollinator-friendly. When it comes to caring for your roses and the aesthetics of your yard, you may want to reconsider a type of mulch popular around flower gardens. Gravel mulch looks tidy and adds visual contrast to flower gardens, but it isn't going to give your roses what they need in a mulch.

While the right amount of sunlight (at least six hours) and proper soil are the most important things to consider when planting roses, your choice in mulches can either make or break your plants. Unlike organic mulches, gravel doesn't break down, but that means it's also not contributing any nutrients to the soil. It can also get very hot in warm climates, and doesn't trap any moisture the way bark might. While aesthetics may be important in your yard and garden design, you also want to consider the health of your plants. Surrounding them in the wrong type of mulch could cause plant diseases and might even lead to the early demise of your plants — which wouldn't be pleasing to the eye either, and would leave you with even more work planting new roses.