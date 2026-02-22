Are Costco Hydrangeas Are Worth Adding To Your Garden? Here's What Buyers Say

Hydrangeas (hydrangea spp.) provide large, showy blooms in a wide variety of rich colors. If you're thinking of adding hydrangeas and are a Costco member, it makes sense to take a look at the warehouse store's plants. The retailer sells a 2-pack of potted 3-gallon hydrangeas for just under $80, offering two types of hydrangeas. 'Limelight,' a panicle cultivar, has conical blooms that turn from green to white to pale pink. 'Penny Mac,' a bigleaf mophead cultivar that blooms throughout the season, is one of those hydrangeas that may bloom in pink or blue, depending upon aluminum content in the soil and its pH. One of the major differences between the two is pruning times: Some hydrangeas can be pruned in late winter, and some never should be.

Currently, the plants are seasonally available online which can delay shipping, depending on when you order them and where you live. Of the more than 375 purchaser reviews on the hydrangea product page, over 180 rated them at 5 of 5 stars, and yet around 100 people (more than 25%) gave the hydrangeas only 1 star. Overall, the product has a 3.7 star rating. While some were pleased with the plants they received, others had mixed experiences, including some people who ordered additional plants at a later date that disappointed, compared with the first order. In general, it appears that ordering hydrangeas online from Costco is, as purchaser A123F wrote in their 3-star review, "a roll of the dice."

Costco's website says its hydrangeas are "guaranteed to arrive alive," and ships them through UPS ground for free, with an express-shipping option that costs extra. Assuming you're part of the 75% of satisfied customers, planting hydrangeas in the optimal spot in your garden can eventually provide a colorful statement for your outdoor space.