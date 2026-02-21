What To Know About Intercropping And How It'll Help Your Vegetable Garden Thrive

Establishing a vegetable garden takes a lot of work. Whether you're thinking of putting in raised beds or tilling the soil for in-ground beds, a lot of decisions go into creating a thriving vegetable garden. One thing that gardeners are always told is the importance of spacing their vegetables. The teaching goes that a lot of veggies grown in close proximity will compete for nutrients and won't grow properly. While there is a lot of truth to this, there are some plants that, when sown close together, mutually benefit each other. The practice known as intercropping proves that some plants do perfectly well when grown closely together.

Also known as companion planting, intercropping is a permaculture gardening principle that is meant to mimic a more natural ecosystem. This is based on ancient ecology: the understanding that plants adapt to environmental stressors and grow regardless of how close they are to one another. Intercropping allows plants to thrive via symbiotic relationships, where the natural aspects of each plant directly benefit each other.

Don't get us wrong — there are absolutely some plants that you should never grow anywhere near each other. However, with a little bit of research and careful planning, you can create an intercropped garden that will thrive with produce.