What To Do Immediately If Your Car Breaks Down On A Road Trip

If you're an adventurous person trying to visit every stop on your United States road trip bucket list, the last thing you want is for your car to break down. Not only does it bring the fun to a screeching halt, but it can be scary and even dangerous. Knowing what to do in an emergency before it happens can help you stay calm and focused. The absolute first thing you should do if your car breaks down on a road trip is turn on your hazard lights to let other vehicles know there's an issue.

Once your hazards are on, slow your car down and steer it to the side of the road. If possible, you want the entire car off the road and out of the way of traffic. This is especially important if your car breaks down at night, as other drivers may not be able to see your car on the road. Unless there's a clear emergency, such as a fire, stay in your car with your seatbelt buckled. If the car is on fire or someone was injured, call 911 or the appropriate emergency number. Most of the year, you don't need to be quite as stocked as if your car gets stuck in winter, but you should still have a basic emergency kit.

If everyone is safe, call for assistance. Roadside assistance is helpful for minor fixes like flat tires, but if the problem is more serious you'll need to be towed to a mechanic. When traveling, you may not know where you are. Look for signs or landmarks that the company can use to find you. Stay put and wait for help to arrive. This may be intimidating in an unfamiliar location, but these services are to help!