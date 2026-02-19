Easily Transform Old Clothespins Into Adorable Mini Bird Feeders

Watching birds come to a new bird feeder for the first time can be an enjoyable experience. Imagine how much more fun it is if you made the feeder yourself! One extremely simple bird feeder you can make utilizes spring-loaded clothespins and scrap corrugated cardboard. Peanut butter is the secret substance that sticks the seeds to the cardboard. This is a fun DIY project from Little Pine Learners that can be fun for children to build, or help with if they're too young to cut out cardboard shapes.

As for the seeds, different seed varieties you use might attract different birds. Black oil sunflower seed is a favorite for numerous birds, such as cardinals, finches, nuthatches, chickadees, and woodpeckers. White proso millet, which is a much smaller seed, attracts a wide variety of birds that don't want to break through sunflower hulls to get to the good stuff. A seed blend with has a high percentage of each is a good choice for your clothespin bird feeder. Not only does it provide variety for the birds, it allows you to get creative when designing this feeder.

For even more fun, do this craft in conjunction with a few other DIY bird feeders utilizing various materials to adorn your yard or patio. Transform an orange into a bird feeder you can hang off tree branches or a shepherd's hook. For surfaces on your patio or deck, make a tabletop bird feeder using a Mason jar and a baby chick feeder, a design that allows multiple birds to dine at the same time.