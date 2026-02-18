Forget Traditional Container Gardening: Try This Budget-Friendly DIY Alternative

To kick off your self-watering system, stick a hose down into the PVC pipe and saturate the soil until water runs out from the tub's drainage hole. From there, the jugs will absorb excess water, returning it to the soil as needed. Add more water through the pipe every week or two. The exact watering schedule varies based on the weather and temperature, but if your plants seem overly dry, give them a hearty drink.

This type of system prevents overwatering. It also prevents under-watering, as long as you remember to refill the jugs every week or two. One big advantage to this system is it provides plenty of time to head out of town without worrying about your plants. While you're away, plant roots receive consistent moisture. Your self-watering setup may also save money on watering during periods of ample rain. Since excess rainwater refills the reservoirs rather than draining immediately. However, during a deluge, any water beyond what can be stored exits through the drainage hole, so your plants won't be swimming in water. The fact the roots don't reach all the way to the bottom of the planter also protects them from sitting in soggy soil and rotting.

A container garden of any sort is more convenient than the typical raised-bed garden or in-ground garden because it can be moved as needs be. If it's too hot and sunny for an extended stretch, you can move your entire garden into the shade. Or you can cluster plants in a wind-protected space during periods of overly cold weather. As with any set of planters and pots, a self-watering container garden works well in spaces where a traditional garden isn't an option, like a deck, patio, or balcony.