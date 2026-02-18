Forget Traditional Container Gardening: Try This Budget-Friendly DIY Alternative
Container gardens are a great option when space is limited, your soil isn't healthy enough for gardening, or when you'd like to introduce a little height and variation with your plantings. A grow table can add even more height to your container garden, but these gardens can get fairly labor-intensive if you have to water them every day, especially in hot weather. One alternative that requires far less attention is a self-watering container garden. These planters look quite a bit like those in any other container garden, but they store and distribute water in a unique way, underneath the surface. There's no water wasted to surface evaporation, and they slowly infuse the soil with moisture over time, meaning you add water a lot less often. While you could lay out $80 or more for a self-watering trough at a home improvement store, why not make your own for a lot less?
A 20-gallon plastic storage tub from Hoank, or a similar durable plastic container, serves as the housing for your self-watering system, and costs around $30. A number of perforated 1-gallon jugs and smaller water bottles store excess water that seeps into the soil after you saturate the garden. With this type of garden setup, you could even easily grow pumpkins in a container garden on a balcony if you like. Since water jugs under the soil fill much of the larger tub in this self-watering system, the whole thing also saves on soil expenses.
Building a self-watering container garden
There are a number of ways to DIY a self-watering planter, but TikTokker saltyacresnc offers a very straightforward approach. To make sure your new container garden never gets waterlogged, drill a hole about ½-inch wide, 5 inches up from the bottom of a large plastic tub or bucket (don't drill any holes in the bottom of the bucket). Use gallon-sized plastic jugs with lids as your water reservoir and wicking system. When placed in the tub, the jugs should take up about 80 percent of the bottom of the tub. Make small holes about 1 inch from bottom and 1 ½ inches from top. Do this on all four sides of each jug, or four times equidistant on a cylindrical jug. Place the jugs upright at the bottom of the container, leaving the lids on tight for all but one jug.
If there are significant gaps left, use 16-ounce water bottles with similar holes drilled towards the top and bottom, and place them (lids on) in the middle of the tub. Cut a piece of PVC pipe — sized to fit snugly inside the mouth of the open jug — so it is a couple of inches taller than the garden tub. The bottom end needs to be angled so water can flow out easily. Stick the angled end all the way into the open jug. Fill the rest of the tub with enough lightweight soil (consider using loamy soil) or potting mix to cover the gallon jugs. Add the plants and surround the roots with soil, filling the container. The PVC pipe will stick a few inches out of the soil, and is where you'll be adding water.
Why this self-watering container garden is worthwhile
To kick off your self-watering system, stick a hose down into the PVC pipe and saturate the soil until water runs out from the tub's drainage hole. From there, the jugs will absorb excess water, returning it to the soil as needed. Add more water through the pipe every week or two. The exact watering schedule varies based on the weather and temperature, but if your plants seem overly dry, give them a hearty drink.
This type of system prevents overwatering. It also prevents under-watering, as long as you remember to refill the jugs every week or two. One big advantage to this system is it provides plenty of time to head out of town without worrying about your plants. While you're away, plant roots receive consistent moisture. Your self-watering setup may also save money on watering during periods of ample rain. Since excess rainwater refills the reservoirs rather than draining immediately. However, during a deluge, any water beyond what can be stored exits through the drainage hole, so your plants won't be swimming in water. The fact the roots don't reach all the way to the bottom of the planter also protects them from sitting in soggy soil and rotting.
A container garden of any sort is more convenient than the typical raised-bed garden or in-ground garden because it can be moved as needs be. If it's too hot and sunny for an extended stretch, you can move your entire garden into the shade. Or you can cluster plants in a wind-protected space during periods of overly cold weather. As with any set of planters and pots, a self-watering container garden works well in spaces where a traditional garden isn't an option, like a deck, patio, or balcony.