Turn Your Leftover Pavers Into A Sturdy Planter You'll Love

Maybe you bought more pavers than you need for your landscaping projects. You may have even purchased extras just in case one got chipped or cracked in the process. If you end up with at least four leftover pavers, we found a great project to use them up in a way that adds beauty to your landscaping plans. Use them to make a concrete planter — it'll keep you from needing to find storage space for those leftover pavers, and it will match the design you already created with the rest of the paver stones. It's just one of many great DIY landscaping projects you can do with pavers.

To make this project happen, you will need four matching pavers (for each planter), cement or construction glue, a glue gun, and corner clamps. You'll also need potting soil and plants, of course. You know how heavy your particular pavers are individually, so consider that when it comes to putting these together — if it's going to be too heavy to move the four of them once they're all glued together, you may want to decide where you'll put it first and then build it on the spot. Also, keep in mind that this planter is being made without a bottom, so you may not want to keep it on a porch or somewhere that could get damaged when you water your plants — a nice spot on the lawn would be ideal.