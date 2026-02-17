What You Need To Know Before Transplanting The Hydrangeas In Your Garden

Hydrangeas are a popular addition to any garden, producing vibrantly colored blooms that add tons of visual beauty to your outdoor space and attract lots of health pollinators. You can definitely make a statement in your garden by planting hydrangeas with a stunning ground cover, but they need the right balance of moisture and sunlight to thrive. If your hydrangeas aren't doing well, they may be planted in the wrong spot. The optimal spot in your garden to plant hydrangeas will offer dappled sun and moist, well-draining soil. If they are getting too much sun or too much shade, you should considering moving them to a better spot.

Moving established plants is a delicate job, however, and needs to be done with care. Hydrangeas can develop transplant shock if they aren't moved carefully or at the wrong time of year. Transplant shock occurs when the plant doesn't root well and fails to get properly established. This leaves the plants weak and much more susceptible to plant diseases and insect infestations.

Symptoms of transplant shock include leaf drop (or shedding leaves from stress), stunted or halted growth, wilting in even properly watered soil, and leaf discoloration, which is a sign that nutrients aren't getting absorbed properly. Fortunately, transplant shock is treatable by keeping the soil moist (but not overwatered), pruning off damaged leaves and stems, and keeping the hydrangeas out of direct sunlight for several days after they are replanted. If you are careful when transplanting your hydrangeas, the likelihood of developing transplant shock will be greatly reduced.