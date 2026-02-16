If Your Tomato Plants Are Struggling, This Flower Might Be The Culprit

It's the end of the season, and your tomato plants are looking like scrawny sprouts. Sadly, there were no big bushels of ripe fruit, even though you diligently watered and fed your tomatoes. Don't blame yourself; the true culprit could be hiding in plain sight. Believe it or not, that bright, cheerful sunflower plant that's stealing all the glory may be doing more than blocking sunlight and hoarding resources. Sunflowers are phytotoxic to tomato plants, inhibiting their growth by leaching toxins into the soil.

While the toxins present in all parts of the sunflower won't hurt people or pets, they can do a number on your tomato patch. Like other nemesis plants that could be wreaking havoc in your garden, sunflowers compete with neighboring plants by poisoning them. With their bright, cheerful faces, you wouldn't suspect sunflowers of being this cunning and sneaky, but all summer long, they've been quietly releasing allelopathic compounds into the soil that stunt the growth of nearby vegetables.

Allelopathy is something for gardeners to watch out for, and there's an entire list of plants you should never grow together. In fact, tomatoes may release their own phytotoxins, which could be the reason your nearby lettuce isn't growing the way it should. Sunflowers shouldn't be grown near potatoes for the same reason. You can avoid these problems by focusing on companion planting and avoiding nemesis pairings. Keep tomatoes and other vegetable plants at least three feet away from sunflowers, and if you have a sunflower seedling volunteer in your garden, move it away from plants that are susceptible to its phytotoxins.