Sunflowers Do Not Belong With Potatoes In The Garden - Here's Why

A lot goes into taking care of a garden so vegetables and fruits grow well and have a good outcome. One popular way of accomplishing a good harvest is to use companion planting, which can benefit your garden by repelling pests or making care easier. However, not all plants do well next to each other and some just shouldn't be planted together in your garden. An example of two specific plants that should not be planted next to each other is sunflowers and potatoes. Sunflowers release allelopathic chemicals into the soil as they grow and when they decompose that can harm certain sensitive plants such as potatoes. When these two plants are planted close together, the potatoes can be negatively affected and you will end up with a poor crop of misshapen potatoes that are also very small.

Managing the soil is one way you can reduce the spread of these harmful chemicals. Utilizing mulch over the soil around the sunflowers and removing debris from the sunflowers rather than just letting them decompose at the end of the season are other ways you can control these harmful effects. You should also plant sunflowers away from potato crops that are sensitive to the harmful allelochemicals. Avoid planting potatoes in the same soil that you planted sunflowers in the previous year when you do crop rotations, too.