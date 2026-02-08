DIY A Flower Planter On A Budget With A Tomato Cage And Wire Basket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, the best way to incorporate multiple plants into minimal space is to go vertical. A stunning plant wall in your backyard, for instance, is one way to garden vertically where square footage on the ground isn't readily available. Bookshelf-style plant stands with multiple tiers are another solution for displaying an assortment of potted plants, but an even more compact solution may be close at hand. What if an innovative, affordable tiered planter for your porch was one you make yourself? A trio of empty 10-inch wire hanging basket planters from your local dollar store and a common conical metal tomato cage can come together as a triple-tiered planter ideal for small porches or decks. The important factor is that the cage you repurpose has four rings, all still firmly attached to the wire framework (the largest ring will act as a base). The 42-inch tomato hope from Glamos Wire Products is one such option. You want one with rings wide enough for the hanging baskets. If you have extras, you can use a tomato cage to create a stunning DIY birdbath base.

These planters are especially handy if the garden center regularly draws you in and the latest collection of annuals begs you to take them home. New plants? No problem — just duplicate this crafty tiered planter as many times as necessary to display all your new flowering finds. Use some to create an herb garden for culinary or aromatic purposes, or to plant aromatic herbs that keep bugs out of your garden.