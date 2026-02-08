DIY A Flower Planter On A Budget With A Tomato Cage And Wire Basket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes, the best way to incorporate multiple plants into minimal space is to go vertical. A stunning plant wall in your backyard, for instance, is one way to garden vertically where square footage on the ground isn't readily available. Bookshelf-style plant stands with multiple tiers are another solution for displaying an assortment of potted plants, but an even more compact solution may be close at hand. What if an innovative, affordable tiered planter for your porch was one you make yourself? A trio of empty 10-inch wire hanging basket planters from your local dollar store and a common conical metal tomato cage can come together as a triple-tiered planter ideal for small porches or decks. The important factor is that the cage you repurpose has four rings, all still firmly attached to the wire framework (the largest ring will act as a base). The 42-inch tomato hope from Glamos Wire Products is one such option. You want one with rings wide enough for the hanging baskets. If you have extras, you can use a tomato cage to create a stunning DIY birdbath base.
These planters are especially handy if the garden center regularly draws you in and the latest collection of annuals begs you to take them home. New plants? No problem — just duplicate this crafty tiered planter as many times as necessary to display all your new flowering finds. Use some to create an herb garden for culinary or aromatic purposes, or to plant aromatic herbs that keep bugs out of your garden.
How to make a triple-tiered vertical planter
YouTuber Create With Hometalk offers up one way to make this DIY vertical planter. Remove the chains from each wire planter with wire cutters, but don't remove the clips or rings that connect the chain to the basket. These could optionally be used to attach the baskets to the tomato cage rings later on, though zip ties are another option that works well. Flip the tomato cage over on a sturdy surface, such as a table, so the prongs that normally go into the ground face up. Bend the prongs down, tucking the ends into the cage itself at an angle, so the tips of the prongs don't poke anyone. A pair of pliers comes in handy for creating the tight bend near the top so it's visually attractive.
Set one metal wire basket inside the top of the upturned tomato cage (now the smallest ring), attaching it to its respective cage ring with either the clips from the old basket chain, or with zip ties. Repeat the process for all but the bottom ring that serves as the base for the planter. Set the cage structure wherever you'd like to keep the tiered planter. If using flowers that are in hanging plastic pots, bend the plastic hanger pieces down so their clips pop off of the pots. Carefully set one pot in each metal basket. For the inner tiers, adjust the flowers and foliage as needed so they look their best in the tiered planter.