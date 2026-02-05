One Easy Trick To Protect Roses From Frost So They Bloom Again In Spring

If you want a thriving garden full of gorgeous roses in spring, an important step is to make sure the plants make it through winter. Proper fall rose bush care goes a long way towards setting your roses up for success, but there's an easy step you may be missing. Once winter arrives, protect your roses from heavy frost and sunscald by covering them with burlap or a similar fabric. It isn't 100% guaranteed, but it can improve their chances of getting through the winter unscathed.

Any breathable fabric can be used, but burlap is an excellent choice as it is eco-friendly and sturdy as well as breathable. It shields roses from some of the wind, reflected sun, and cold, while still allowing air to flow through so the plant doesn't get too hot or dry out. Start by preparing your garden roses for harsh winter weather by securing pruned canes to a stake or support and adding insulating mulch. While you normally want to give stems and roots room to breathe, in winter, you can mound soil several inches high around the base then top that in a protective layer of mulch. Then get your burlap or similar fabric ready.

Following the first frost, wrap burlap around canes so each piece is secure but not constricting the plant. You can also use burlap to cover the entire plant. All you need is a structure to wrap the burlap around, such as a small fence or an old tomato cage. Place that around your roses, with some space between the frame and the trunk. Secure the burlap to the outside of the structure to create a wind break or cover. The end goal is about blocking dehydrating wind burn and sunscald more than keeping roses warm. They still need the cold to go dormant before spring.