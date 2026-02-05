Is Paying For Lawn Service Really Worth It? Here's What You Should Know

Keeping a lawn clean and maintained is a never-ending but necessary cycle. It helps lawns stay healthy and pest-free while also looking their best. If you want a traditional grass lawn instead of a no-mow alternative, there are two main options. You can take on the regular tasks of mowing and weed-eating yourself, or you can hire a professional lawn service. Both options come with pros and cons, and there's no one-size-fits-all answer. The better choice depends on several personal factors.

Cost plays a major role in this decision, and both options come with expenses. The cost of hiring a lawn service varies widely based on location, yard size, and the services required. You may be paying as little as $30 per visit for a basic mow or almost $4,000 for complicated projects like sod installation and tree maintenance, with the average monthly cost falling around $300.

On the other hand, buying a lawn mower can also range from just over $100 to nearly $4,000, depending on the type and brand. You'll also need to pay for fuel, whether electric or gas, as well as maintenance. Other equipment, such as string trimmers and leaf blowers, is typically less expensive than mowers, but those costs can still add up. Comparing local service costs with the price of buying and maintaining equipment can help clarify which option makes more sense.