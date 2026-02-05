Is Paying For Lawn Service Really Worth It? Here's What You Should Know
Keeping a lawn clean and maintained is a never-ending but necessary cycle. It helps lawns stay healthy and pest-free while also looking their best. If you want a traditional grass lawn instead of a no-mow alternative, there are two main options. You can take on the regular tasks of mowing and weed-eating yourself, or you can hire a professional lawn service. Both options come with pros and cons, and there's no one-size-fits-all answer. The better choice depends on several personal factors.
Cost plays a major role in this decision, and both options come with expenses. The cost of hiring a lawn service varies widely based on location, yard size, and the services required. You may be paying as little as $30 per visit for a basic mow or almost $4,000 for complicated projects like sod installation and tree maintenance, with the average monthly cost falling around $300.
On the other hand, buying a lawn mower can also range from just over $100 to nearly $4,000, depending on the type and brand. You'll also need to pay for fuel, whether electric or gas, as well as maintenance. Other equipment, such as string trimmers and leaf blowers, is typically less expensive than mowers, but those costs can still add up. Comparing local service costs with the price of buying and maintaining equipment can help clarify which option makes more sense.
Is a lawn care service worth the cost?
Ultimately, only you can decide which is a better fit for your budget, but there are a few factors to consider. If you have a small yard, want only a basic mow, and aren't concerned with fine details, handling lawn care yourself may make more sense. It may also not be worth it if you're extremely particular about how your lawn is cared for. Wanting complete control over the process often makes a DIY approach the better option.
Hiring professionals can be especially beneficial if you are unable to handle the work yourself. A disability, limited mobility, or a tight schedule can make outsourcing lawn care a more practical choice. You may also benefit if you have a larger yard that requires more effort to take care of. Professionals are often better suited for complex jobs because they have the experience and equipment required.
Likewise, if you're feeling out of your depth and aren't sure how to sort common lawn care myths from the truth, hiring professionals may be reassuring. Professionals are also responsible for buying and maintaining their own equipment. If you aren't sure how to choose the perfect lawn mower for your lawn and walking down the lawn care aisle feels overwhelming, this can be a huge benefit.
Should you consider mixing the two approaches?
While many homeowners pick one option or the other, you may want to consider doing a bit of both. If you can take care of the simple mowing yourself but want to hire a professional for more complex tasks, that's perfectly fine. You can also hire a service temporarily. If you're going to be away from home for a while and don't want your yard to get out of control, it's a good idea to hire someone to take care of it temporarily. Another option is using a lawn service during peak growing seasons and switching to DIY care during fall and winter.
The main drawback of this approach is cost. You'll need to cover both the upfront cost of a mower (along with any other tools you may want, like a string trimmer) and upkeep costs, such as gas or electricity and repairs. However, you'll also have the cost of the service. Whether you're hiring for a one-time visit while you're out of town or booking a service that's more complicated than mowing, you'll likely be dealing with a higher price tag.
Less frequent service, such as every two to four weeks instead of weekly, can also cost $10 to $120 more per visit, depending on lawn size. If the convenience outweighs the cost, then this approach may be worth it for you. It's a decent middle ground option if you need or want some professional support for your lawn care, but can handle most of the day-to-day tasks yourself.