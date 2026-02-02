Tree Damage: What To Do If Your Tree Falls In Your Yard Due To A Storm
There are a variety of weather conditions that can cause a tree to fall in your yard, from high winds, heavy rains, and flooding, to snowstorms and blizzards. The risk of tree falls is yet another reason why it's worth keeping an eye on tornado watches and warnings in your area. Regardless of the cause, you need to know what to do if you've suddenly got a storm damaged tree in your yard. Chief among them is making sure the situation is safe and preventing injury and/or further damage. However, it also includes things like dealing with your insurance company and, of course, making sure the mess is cleaned up and any damage is repaired.
Safety is the first priority following a storm. That begins with remaining safe throughout the actual storm. With that in mind, the first thing you need to do before grabbing your chainsaw and dissecting fallen timber is to wait. Do not go outside to check out the damage until the storm has subsided. The exception to this is if the tree has fallen on your home and compromised its structural integrity. In this case, you will need to call emergency services, shut off utilities, and evacuate your home, if possible. Outside of that sort of emergency, just wait out the storm before assessing the damage or leaving your home. In part this is because other trees may continue to fall, fallen trees may suddenly settle and move during the storm, or they may have hit power lines, gas lines, or are otherwise presenting dangerous situations.
Steps to take after a tree falls in your yard
Once the danger from the storm has passed, you can begin the assessment process, cautiously. Stay a safe distance away while making your initial observations in case the tree took out a power line in the fall. If you think there may be downed power lines on your property, call emergency services before doing any further damage inspection or attempting to remove or move the tree. Be sure to document the entire assessment as thoroughly as possible by taking multiple photos of any and all damage from multiple angles. Then, contact your insurance company and provide them with all information and documentation. Keep in mind, even if your neighbor's tree fell in your yard, you will need to contact your insurance company.
After your insurance company has everything needed and it is deemed safe to do so, you can begin the task of removal and cleanup. If you are not experienced in such tasks, it is probably best to call a professional tree removal service. Additionally, depending on where you live, local laws and ordinances may require the job be done by professionals or within a certain time frame. To that end, call as soon as feasible, as tree removal services may get backed up following a major storm.
In addition to removing the fallen tree and repairing any other property damage, you'll need to check out the remainder of your trees. Make sure no other trees became unstable during the storm. Brace any unstable trees and trim dead or damaged limbs from those that are securely upright, and keep a close watch on them during the next storm.