Tree Damage: What To Do If Your Tree Falls In Your Yard Due To A Storm

There are a variety of weather conditions that can cause a tree to fall in your yard, from high winds, heavy rains, and flooding, to snowstorms and blizzards. The risk of tree falls is yet another reason why it's worth keeping an eye on tornado watches and warnings in your area. Regardless of the cause, you need to know what to do if you've suddenly got a storm damaged tree in your yard. Chief among them is making sure the situation is safe and preventing injury and/or further damage. However, it also includes things like dealing with your insurance company and, of course, making sure the mess is cleaned up and any damage is repaired.

Safety is the first priority following a storm. That begins with remaining safe throughout the actual storm. With that in mind, the first thing you need to do before grabbing your chainsaw and dissecting fallen timber is to wait. Do not go outside to check out the damage until the storm has subsided. The exception to this is if the tree has fallen on your home and compromised its structural integrity. In this case, you will need to call emergency services, shut off utilities, and evacuate your home, if possible. Outside of that sort of emergency, just wait out the storm before assessing the damage or leaving your home. In part this is because other trees may continue to fall, fallen trees may suddenly settle and move during the storm, or they may have hit power lines, gas lines, or are otherwise presenting dangerous situations.