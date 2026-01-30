Bear Won't Leave Your Yard? There's Someone You Can Call To Help

In some cases, "problem bears" already have a track record and are collared, tagged, or photographed for monitoring. Bear experts will often ask you detailed questions about the bear's behavior and what might be attracting it, and they may also request photos for identification. In some cases, they may tell you it is normal bear behavior. They are natural solitary wanderers and need to move across large tracts of private and public land to eat, mate, den, and hibernate.

But if a bear won't leave your yard, chances are your property has something it needs: shelter, water, or food. Bears have an incredible memory and sense of smell (grizzlies can catch a whiff from over a mile away). They are known to travel hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles to return to a previous food source. It's also why your region's wildlife agency will stress prevention and eliminating attractants rather than relying on relocation strategies.

Sadly, spending extended time in developed areas like your yard is a sign that the bear is habituated to human food sources and has lost its innate fear of humans. The chances of this bear's survival drop because it might have to be euthanized, and it is more likely to be struck by cars, killed by humans, or fall victim to other predators. Even more heartbreaking, cubs taught by their mother to source human food are also euthanized. Before a bear finds a reason to post up in your yard and a tragedy occurs, follow these steps to keep bears away from your home.