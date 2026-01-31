How To Determine If A Groundhog Is Damaging Your Yard (And What To Do)

Unless you've visually caught a critter in the act of adding holes to your yard, it could be hard to know what's making them. Small holes are made by smaller creatures such as chipmunks, but if the holes are large enough for a makeshift game of golf, a groundhog could be the culprit. These hefty dirt diggers create a tunnel system underground that connects separate areas. Unlike pocket gophers, which weigh about a pound, groundhogs can weigh up to 14 pounds and are about the size of a cat. The main entrance to a groundhog's tunnel network can be up to 12 inches wide, and if you've found one hole, there are likely more, since their tunnel system has more than one entrance. By comparison, gophers make holes with foot-high mounds surrounding them, but the holes themselves are much narrower.

Besides holes, it's easy to know if your yard has groundhogs if you see the animal. They roam around munching on clover, grasses, dandelions, and strawberries. They'll sometimes chew on or claw the bark of trees, leaving visible damage. In the garden, they eat beans, peas, fruits, and some flowers, such as pansies and impatiens. If you see signs of plant damage as well as large holes in your yard, it's likely a groundhog. They sometimes chew on underground cables, too.

Though skunks sometimes burrow, they're more likely to dig to get beneath a shed or structure or to hunt for grubs, so skunk damage and groundhog damage look different. Use coffee grounds to repel skunks from your yard, as they don't like the aroma. Strong scents can keep cats out of your garden, too.