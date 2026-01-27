Find A Moment Of Tranquility On This Popular Trail Off The Blue Ridge Parkway In North Carolina
The Blue Ridge Parkway is a gorgeous, winding road stretching 469 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. It's also part of the National Park System, unusual for a thoroughfare. There are plenty of stunning overlooks and small mountain towns like Sylva for food or souvenirs. There are also dozens of hiking trails along the parkway, including access points to the Appalachian Trail. One pleasant day hike, Tanawha Trail, is easy to miss but should absolutely be on your list of places to visit.
Tanawha Trail — sometimes referred to by locals as the Viaduct Trail — is one of my personal favorites (my family and I have hiked it many times), offering a distinctive view of the area. It follows, and at times passes under, the stunning Linn Cove Viaduct. This 1,243-foot-long concrete bridge snakes alongside Grandfather Mountain, another must-try hiking spot in North Carolina. The technologically innovative bridge is held aloft by pillars rather than carved into the side of the mountain, minimizing its impact on the land and forest.
The bridge was completed in 1987, making it the final chunk of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be constructed. Tanawha Trail opened in 1993, allowing hikers to experience the viaduct — and the landscape it preserves — from all angles. All along the way, there are points of interest like Wilson Creek Overlook and its charming footbridge, and the dramatic Rough Ridge Overlook, which lets you stand out over the valley like you're on Pride Rock. And don't worry, you don't have to hike the whole thing: Multiple access points allow for hiking smaller sections of the trail. If you do decide to tackle all 13 miles, park a pick-up car at one end before starting your day's hike.
What makes Tanawha Trail special?
Tanawha Trail offers the best of multiple worlds. At times, you're in the heart of the forest, surrounded by towering trees and boulders. At others, the trees break and you're treated to epic views across the surrounding valleys. Sometimes you're beneath the viaduct getting a sneak peek at human ingenuity. It really makes you appreciate the efforts that went into design and construction, as most of the 13.5 mile trail wouldn't exist if the viaduct had been built differently.
Officially, the trail starts at the Beacon Heights parking lot and descends to Julian Price Park, and the full hike takes roughly six to seven hours, and covers about 1,500 feet of elevation. If you want my advice, the best place to start is at the Linn Cove Viaduct Visitors Center at milepost 304. There's a truly delightful boulder near the trail entrance, with large trees growing over it, their roots cascading down and curling across every surface. If you've ever wanted to feel like a forest spirit, this is your chance. It's also a peaceful spot to read a book or take a lunch break. Beyond this tranquil retreat, you experience the underside of the viaduct. The sections between the pillars seem almost as if they're floating. Parts of the trail are steep, so be sure you've got on your best hiking shoes.
You can expect to see larger crowds throughout summer and into early fall, as hikers enjoy the weather and the foliage, respectively. However, Tanawha Trail is still often less crowded than many of the shorter trails nearby. My favorite time to hike Tanawha is early spring, after the ice has melted and flowers have started blooming, but before it gets too hot.