Find A Moment Of Tranquility On This Popular Trail Off The Blue Ridge Parkway In North Carolina

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a gorgeous, winding road stretching 469 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. It's also part of the National Park System, unusual for a thoroughfare. There are plenty of stunning overlooks and small mountain towns like Sylva for food or souvenirs. There are also dozens of hiking trails along the parkway, including access points to the Appalachian Trail. One pleasant day hike, Tanawha Trail, is easy to miss but should absolutely be on your list of places to visit.

Tanawha Trail — sometimes referred to by locals as the Viaduct Trail — is one of my personal favorites (my family and I have hiked it many times), offering a distinctive view of the area. It follows, and at times passes under, the stunning Linn Cove Viaduct. This 1,243-foot-long concrete bridge snakes alongside Grandfather Mountain, another must-try hiking spot in North Carolina. The technologically innovative bridge is held aloft by pillars rather than carved into the side of the mountain, minimizing its impact on the land and forest.

The bridge was completed in 1987, making it the final chunk of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be constructed. Tanawha Trail opened in 1993, allowing hikers to experience the viaduct — and the landscape it preserves — from all angles. All along the way, there are points of interest like Wilson Creek Overlook and its charming footbridge, and the dramatic Rough Ridge Overlook, which lets you stand out over the valley like you're on Pride Rock. And don't worry, you don't have to hike the whole thing: Multiple access points allow for hiking smaller sections of the trail. If you do decide to tackle all 13 miles, park a pick-up car at one end before starting your day's hike.