The Small Mountain Town That'll Let You Enjoy The Best Of North Carolina's Natural Beauty
The United States is full of incredible natural areas and places to explore the great outdoors. Because of the abundance, sometimes smaller towns get forgotten or overlooked. Unfortunately, Sylva, North Carolina, is one of those towns. It has a small population of about 2,500 people and is near the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. However, it's often overlooked for more popular locations like Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Cherokee.
On the surface, Sylva is known for its brewery tours, festivals, and small town culture. However, that isn't all this mountain destination can provide. For those who enjoy the great outdoors, there is plenty to explore and take in. Whether you want to conquer Mother Nature herself or just soak in the beauty of the surrounding mountains, you'll find Sylva has something for you to enjoy. There are rivers perfect for fishing, kayaking, and even whitewater rafting, as well as trails for hiking, running, or just exploring through the surrounding hills, mountains, and rivers. While adventuring, you'll see crystal clear water, lush green forests, and beautiful plants and animals.
And when you're done exploring and start to head wearily back to your hotel, you can fill up on local and delicious foods. There is a coffee shop (aptly named The Coffee Shop) with amazing homemade pies and delicious drinks sure to perk you up after a long day or when you need a little boost in the morning. There is also Lulu's On Main for a filling meal, and Baxley's Chocolate for a sweet treat. And of course, if you like a nice cold pint after a day of being out in the sun, the breweries in town will be sure to catch your attention.
Trails and paths are in abundance near Sylva
For those who enjoy hiking and exploring nature, there are plenty of trails near Sylva. Families and those wanting a gentler trail have the Blue Ridge Parkway as an option. It's 2.5 miles out-and-back, but the difficulty is rather mild. Jackson County Greenway is another easy one. The elevation gain is only 52 feet over a 2.3-mile out-and-back path that can be used as a walking, jogging, or even biking trail.
Some hiking trails nearby will also take you to waterfalls, including Glen Falls, Silver Run Falls, and Rainbow Falls, if you want to hike through the woods and come out to an unbelievable view. Just be careful before deciding randomly on one of these trips, as some of them are quite strenuous and not recommended for those who aren't in peak shape, which includes the elderly and very young. Even if you are fit, ensure you're fully ready, such as taking steps to avoid making big hiking mistakes.
A more extreme option is Pinnacle Park. This trail ends in stunning views of the Great Smoky Mountains, but it takes some effort to get to. The hike is 7 miles, and leaves you increasing your elevation by over 3,000 feet during the climb. Another challenging hike is the Blackrock Mountain Trail. This one is 4.8 miles out-and-back with nearly 1,500 feet of elevation gain. If you want something in the middle, Waterrock Knob is a short but somewhat challenging hike. It's only a mile with an elevation gain of 436 feet. At the end of the trail, you'll make it to a beautiful overlook. There are some slippery rocks and somewhat challenging areas, so sturdy shoes and maybe a hiking pole are recommended.
If you're more of a water-lover, there are plenty of aquatic adventures
Fishers are also in luck when they visit Sylva. The county this town is in, known as Jackson County, is considered North Carolina's Trout Capital. It's an amazing place to go and catch some fish, as long as you avoid making massive freshwater fishing mistakes at all costs. Scott Creek, running right through the town, is the perfect place to visit if you want to enjoy the water and catch a few fish. Additionally, nearby is Tuckasegee, where you can boat and fish on Wolf Lake.
There are a few fly fishing companies nearby to help guide you through the activity if you want to try something new and broaden your horizons. Try the Fly Fishing Trail that takes you through 15 beautiful spots to catch different kinds of trout if you want to fully immerse yourself in the sport. You can try it by following a map, or hire a guide and leave the planning to someone else.
A more adrenaline-heavy adventure than fishing, but still near the water, is also an option near Sylva. You can whitewater raft on the Tuckasegee River up to class II rapids. Or, you can enjoy the river at your own pace by renting a canoe or kayak — just know how to safely kayak in different types of water. Tubing is allowed in certain parts, too, if you want a fun and classic summer adventure. Choose between a relaxing tubing trip or a fun take on whitewater rafting, but on solo tubes instead of inflatable boats with a guide and strangers.