The Small Mountain Town That'll Let You Enjoy The Best Of North Carolina's Natural Beauty

The United States is full of incredible natural areas and places to explore the great outdoors. Because of the abundance, sometimes smaller towns get forgotten or overlooked. Unfortunately, Sylva, North Carolina, is one of those towns. It has a small population of about 2,500 people and is near the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. However, it's often overlooked for more popular locations like Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Cherokee.

On the surface, Sylva is known for its brewery tours, festivals, and small town culture. However, that isn't all this mountain destination can provide. For those who enjoy the great outdoors, there is plenty to explore and take in. Whether you want to conquer Mother Nature herself or just soak in the beauty of the surrounding mountains, you'll find Sylva has something for you to enjoy. There are rivers perfect for fishing, kayaking, and even whitewater rafting, as well as trails for hiking, running, or just exploring through the surrounding hills, mountains, and rivers. While adventuring, you'll see crystal clear water, lush green forests, and beautiful plants and animals.

And when you're done exploring and start to head wearily back to your hotel, you can fill up on local and delicious foods. There is a coffee shop (aptly named The Coffee Shop) with amazing homemade pies and delicious drinks sure to perk you up after a long day or when you need a little boost in the morning. There is also Lulu's On Main for a filling meal, and Baxley's Chocolate for a sweet treat. And of course, if you like a nice cold pint after a day of being out in the sun, the breweries in town will be sure to catch your attention.

