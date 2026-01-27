Out Of Birdseed? This Simple Alternative Keeps Birds Well-Fed In Winter

Oranges and apples are among the best choices from your produce drawer. While oranges can simply be cut in half, it is best to remove apple seeds, which can be toxic to birds in large quantities. It's also helpful to dice apples into smaller chunks. Other fruits and veggies, such as ripe bananas, grapes, berries of all types, carrots, and broccoli are popular choices. While it is best to give birds raw or dried fruit, ironically you should cook veggies to make them easier to digest. A notable exception is corn, which birds can eat raw, cooked, or dried and cracked.

As far as delivering fruits and veggies to birds, there are various ways to do so. If you have an open tray feeder, you can place them right where you would normally add seeds. You can also stick oranges and other large fruit on limbs or hanging hooks. The simplest method, perhaps, is just to scatter fruit bits about on the ground, though be aware you might be attracting other scavengers or predators if you do so. Regardless of delivery, pick up uneaten fruits or vegetables within a few days and keep the feeding area clean. You don't want leftover bird food becoming a reason pests are attracted to your yard.

While high-protein, high-calorie birdseed — like black oil sunflower seed — is the most efficient and nutrient-packed option for winter feeding, you likely have other helpful snacks beyond fruit available for your feathered friends. Pumpkin seeds, peanuts (with or without shells), walnuts, and almonds all make nutritious supplements. Make sure they are unsalted, unflavored, and raw, as too much salt can severely harm birds. Additionally, chop larger items such as walnuts into smaller pieces to make it easier for birds to feed.