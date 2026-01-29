How To DIY A Special Homemade Treat For Birds In Your Yard This Winter

Not all birds fly south for the winter. Some stick around when temperatures drop well below freezing and everything is covered in snow. Natural food sources such as insects can be harder to find during this time, but you can get your feathered friends to flock to your yard by offering them a tasty treat when temperatures drop: Marvel Meal.

While seeds are always welcome, what birds really need in the winter are food sources high in fat, providing the energy they need to fly, survive, and thrive. Suet cakes are a popular option — they are high in saturated fat and often attract a variety of birds. However, suet, typically from around the kidney of cows or sheep, may not be as easily digested as other fats, such as vegetable oils. The good news is you can provide much-needed sustenance by making suet-free marvel meal that'll keep birds coming back for more.

Mixing peanut butter with vegetable shortening, flour, corn meal and optional seeds provides a high-fat snack that's perfect for birds on a cold winter's day. It can be smeared on pinecones on tree bark, or placed in a homemade feeder made from a small log. All sorts of birds enjoy this tasty homemade treat, including woodpeckers and smaller birds such as chickadees and wrens.