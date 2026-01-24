The Car Sleeping Mistake To Avoid Making On Your Next Road Trip
So, you've decided to take that epic bucket-list road trip, but you want to do it on a budget. You probably can't cut the cost of fuel much, but you can trim your accommodation costs. To do that, you may be tempted to spend one or more nights in your car. While it can be a practical solution, one mistake to avoid is overnighting in empty parking lots. Setting up in an empty lot — though it seems quiet and out of everyone's way — could be putting your safety in jeopardy and setting you up for legal trouble as well. The best way to avoid finding yourself in such a predicament and have a stress-free road trip is to look for suitable overnight spots as you plan your route. Take note of places that are not only free or cheap, but also safe and legal.
If you are road weary and spot a wide-open empty lot, your natural inclination may be to pull in. However, such locations can be dangerous and subject to higher crime rates, since there's no one around to offer help or report what's happening. In general, it's a safer choice to sleep in an area with a bit more traffic and activity, including others sleeping in their vehicles or campers. Businesses that operate 24-hours a day, such as Planet Fitness gyms, are ideal and typically safer options because the parking lot is frequented throughout the night by patrons. Many around-the-clock businesses also have 24/7 security patrols. Additionally, well-lit parking lots tend to deter criminal mischief, as statistics indicate the vast majority of crimes committed in parking lots happen in those which are poorly lit or completely dark.
Parking in empty lots may be illegal as well
In addition to safety concerns, not all parking lots are legal for car camping or overnighting. If you are unsure of the legality, you are risking being ticketed or towed. Keep in mind, while some empty lots are public property, many are privately owned. Parking in these lots without permission means are you technically trespassing and can be charged with such an offense. Instead of picking random, empty parking lots, look for businesses that allow overnighting in their lots. Walmart is well-known for accommodating overnighters. Many Cracker Barrel locations also allow overnighting, as long as you eat in the restaurant. And if you have a membership to the aforementioned Planet Fitness, you can score a shower with your sleepover. Even at these locations, conditions and rules vary from store to store. It's best to ask for permission from the manager, or give the store a call.
Many states also have specific regulations against sleeping in your car, including popular road trip destinations such as California, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. Often, these laws are in place to restrict sleeping at roadside rest stops, or at least limit how long you can stay. However, some states — or cities within the state — have laws limiting time spent in both public and private parking lots as well. This means in Tennessee, for example, even sleeping in Walmart parking lots isn't an option. The entire state of North Carolina is a notoriously difficult place to catch some shuteye as rest areas, city streets, and parking lots all have very short time limits. This is yet another reason to both check regulations while planning ahead for your trip and asking for permission each time you find a place to park for the night.