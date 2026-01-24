The Car Sleeping Mistake To Avoid Making On Your Next Road Trip

So, you've decided to take that epic bucket-list road trip, but you want to do it on a budget. You probably can't cut the cost of fuel much, but you can trim your accommodation costs. To do that, you may be tempted to spend one or more nights in your car. While it can be a practical solution, one mistake to avoid is overnighting in empty parking lots. Setting up in an empty lot — though it seems quiet and out of everyone's way — could be putting your safety in jeopardy and setting you up for legal trouble as well. The best way to avoid finding yourself in such a predicament and have a stress-free road trip is to look for suitable overnight spots as you plan your route. Take note of places that are not only free or cheap, but also safe and legal.

If you are road weary and spot a wide-open empty lot, your natural inclination may be to pull in. However, such locations can be dangerous and subject to higher crime rates, since there's no one around to offer help or report what's happening. In general, it's a safer choice to sleep in an area with a bit more traffic and activity, including others sleeping in their vehicles or campers. Businesses that operate 24-hours a day, such as Planet Fitness gyms, are ideal and typically safer options because the parking lot is frequented throughout the night by patrons. Many around-the-clock businesses also have 24/7 security patrols. Additionally, well-lit parking lots tend to deter criminal mischief, as statistics indicate the vast majority of crimes committed in parking lots happen in those which are poorly lit or completely dark.