The Simple Maintenance Task That'll Help Prevent Cracks On Your Driveway
If you're a first time homeowner, you may view driveway maintenance as something of a tertiary responsibility. With so many pressing home and gardening chores to take care of, you might even view cleaning your driveway as something that can be pushed to the back burner indefinitely. Unfortunately, doing so can lead to disastrous consequences such as stains from oil leaks and destabilization of your concrete by tree roots and soil erosion. Your first line of defense against these costly blunders is often a good cleaning, which can be thoroughly accomplished with a simple pressure washer. Even if you've got a perfectly good garden hose out front, it's worth opting for the pressure washer in order to get a deeper than surface level cleaning. Experts recommend power washing your driveway at least once or twice per year at a minimum. Obviously, homes in certain climates may need some added care, especially if your driveway will be exposed to higher than normal humidity where mold and mildew are more common.
If you've ever tuned into one of those ultra-satisfying pressure washing videos on TikTok, you'll know that these hydro-blasting machines deliver much more than a standard spritz of water. They penetrate deep into the concrete, spraying away dust, dirt, and caked-on grime, and exposing any existing cracks before they can splinter out of control. That means digging out any moss that might be growing into the cracks, or alleviating any oil that threatens to break down the binding agents present in the porous asphalt. If you usually park your car on your exposed driveway, or frequently complete home auto repairs such as oil changes, you'll want to take extra precautions to keep your driveway clear of dirty motor oil. As a preventative measure, this can stop additional cracks from forming; and as an aesthetic choice, it simply can't be beat.
Pressure wash your driveway at home like a pro
If you've never used a pressure washer before, there are a myriad of questions you may need answered before taking to your driveway to spray with reckless abandon. For starters, you'll need to acquire the right power washer for the job. Pressure washers come in many shapes, sizes, and price points, and offer a wide array of water blasting power. For the purposes of a once annual driveway spray, you can settle for a cheaper model, or even rent one from your local hardware store. If you've got plenty of power washing to do, and wouldn't mind picking up a fun and potentially lucrative new hobby, feel free to opt for something high end like the WPX3400 model from Westinghouse. The best models will have multiple spray tips to choose from, and maybe even an added soap tank to ensure that you're getting squeaky clean results. Mini pressure washers are also available.
Once you've secured a pressure washer, be sure to grab a bottle of specialized cleaner. This will vary depending on the material your driveway is made from, but something like Zep concrete degreaser should get the job done. Apply your cleanser in conjunction with a powerful spray from your pressure washer, and be sure to blast extra hard on any areas that are subject to excess grease and grime. You can also take this as an opportunity to inspect your outdoor water drainage. Of course, if you don't have the time or energy to power wash the driveway yourself, it shouldn't be difficult to find a local business to handle it for you. Power washing has become a very popular hobby for budding entrepreneurs in recent years, thanks in large part to the aforementioned trend of satisfying TikTok time lapses.