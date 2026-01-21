Nature Enthusiasts Won't Want To Skip This Beautiful Barbados Park

The thought of Caribbean islands conjures visions of palm-lined beaches and crystal blue waters. So it is with the tiny island country of Barbados, located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea where it meets the Atlantic Ocean. Small in size, Barbados offers outsized adventures and scenery, with a litany of things to see and do. Additionally, even though it is the easternmost of the Caribbean islands, flight time from Miami is still less than 4 hours, making it a convenient getaway from the U.S. Among the attractions on this small island is Bathsheba Park. Nature enthusiasts who find themselves spending time on Barbados won't want to skip this beautiful public park.

Bathsheba Park is located on the eastern side of the island, in the town of Bathsheba. Like the island itself, the park is relatively small, particularly compared with some of the popular U.S. marine national parks. In fact, there's just an inconspicuous, hand-painted wooden post welcoming you to the beach. However, it has long been a favorite spot for surfers, photographers, and beachcombers. The dramatic, rock-strewn coastline is a big draw for many who venture here. Whether you are relaxing on the beach, picnicking under the palm trees, or looking to capture impressive images, this is an ideal location. Photographers are particularly drawn to the dramatic, eroded coral rock formations along the beach.

One of the more popular things for visitors to do is pick up lunch from one of the local cafes in Bathsheba, then take it to the park for a picnic. Since admission to the park is free, you can come and go as you please. Note that you'll need to bring your own chairs, umbrellas, and blankets, as there are no rental facilities at the beach.