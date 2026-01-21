Don't Throw Away Your Old License Plate, Repurpose It For A Rustic Garden Planter

To make a cylindrical, can-shaped plant pot, you need to roll the plate into a cylinder. The simplest method is by pressing and pounding the plate around a cylindrical form such as a large pipe or the horn of an anvil until you get the shape you want. A slip roller, which looks a bit like a pasta maker, makes an even more precise cylinder. You're squeezing a license plate between metal rollers, curling it until it overlaps itself. Either way, you'll want a wooden disc for the bottom, which you can create to fit using a hole saw of the appropriate size. Add a couple drainage holes, paint or seal the wood, pop it into the bottom of your license plate cylinder, then screw or bolt the plate to the wood.

Alternatively, license plates can be used as the walls of a square or rectangular planter. For a square planter made from just the plates, bend two license plates at 90-degree angles halfway through the plate, then secure them to a wood block to create the bottom. The easiest way to bend the plates is to secure one half between two clamped pieces of wood, and lightly tap the other half to 90 degrees using a rubber mallet. Making a license plate planter over an existing wood box is even easier. Essentially you're affixing one or two plates to the long side(s) of the planter. You may need to take apart the box to and cut the sides to fit the plates, then reassemble.

Fill your road trip-worthy planters with stunning plants to attract hummingbirds to your yard. You can craft several license plate planters with plates from different states to create a travel vibe on your patio or deck. Add to the explorer aesthetic by making another DIY planter made from a repurposed globe.