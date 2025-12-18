Is Costco's Versatile Wagon The Answer To All Your Camping Woes? Here's What Users Say

There are so many things to love about camping. Sitting around a fire having the best beach camping experience you've ever had, getting creative with meals and enjoying any of these recipes that aren't S'mores and hot dogs, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. One thing about camping, though, is that it always seems to come with a ton of gear to carry from the car to your campsite.

Imagine having an item that you can load up with camping gear and pull it to your campsite or set up area. Enter Costco's Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon. For $109, you can stop having to make multiple trips from the car to the site to unload everything.

The Mac Sports XL folding wagon is made with a steel frame and folds up for easy loading in your car or RV. Once you arrive at your campsite, the wagon unfolds and is ready to load with up to 350 pounds of gear. If you have long gear like tent poles, umbrellas or fishing poles, the back of the wagon unzips for easy hauling of those longer items. The all-terrain wheels travel make pulling the wagon easy and efficient so you don't have to struggle. There is an inside zipper pocket and outside mesh pockets for your water bottles. Dimensions when fully opened are 38.6 x 21.7 x 25.4 inches.