Is Costco's Versatile Wagon The Answer To All Your Camping Woes? Here's What Users Say
There are so many things to love about camping. Sitting around a fire having the best beach camping experience you've ever had, getting creative with meals and enjoying any of these recipes that aren't S'mores and hot dogs, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. One thing about camping, though, is that it always seems to come with a ton of gear to carry from the car to your campsite.
Imagine having an item that you can load up with camping gear and pull it to your campsite or set up area. Enter Costco's Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon. For $109, you can stop having to make multiple trips from the car to the site to unload everything.
The Mac Sports XL folding wagon is made with a steel frame and folds up for easy loading in your car or RV. Once you arrive at your campsite, the wagon unfolds and is ready to load with up to 350 pounds of gear. If you have long gear like tent poles, umbrellas or fishing poles, the back of the wagon unzips for easy hauling of those longer items. The all-terrain wheels travel make pulling the wagon easy and efficient so you don't have to struggle. There is an inside zipper pocket and outside mesh pockets for your water bottles. Dimensions when fully opened are 38.6 x 21.7 x 25.4 inches.
What users are saying about the Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon
With an impressive 4.8-star rating out of five, the Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon boasts 1,285 reviews, with 1,212 of them being no less than four stars, as of this writing. Users are pleased with the easy folding feature and love the fact that it comes fully assembled. ARamblingRose used it for a four-day music festival and boasted how it easily held their 10 x 10 canopy, two chairs, the cooler, a table, and her bag. They highly recommend the wagon to others. Carol, another user, was surprised at the size and said the wagon is very sturdy and holds a lot of items. She says, "It would be great for a camping or day trip to the park including toys and a picnic."
Tamster, a happy user, says they are obsessed. They previously researched other wagons that cost $400-$600 and decided on the Mac Sports XL folding wagon due to the positive reviews and light weight. Tamster notes, "It did not disappoint! Used this wagon at a 100+ acre park for Easter and it was amazing. Light weight, easy to fold, and able to hold all of my items (and kids) for the day." Tamster also praises the extendable handle and said that the wagon is easy to pull. SerialCoder says "I get so much use out of this thing that I am questioning why I didn't own one sooner."
Other things to know about the Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon
There are a few unhappy users that are not pleased with how the wagon rolls, or doesn't roll very easily, on sand. One user felt it was too heavy to lift into their tall SUV easily, while a couple of other users also stated it was too heavy for them at 30 pounds. Other users were not pleased with the fact that the wagon does not stay upright when in the folded up position.
Overall, based on what users have to say (the large majority of which are satisfied), the Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon at Costco simplifies the camping experience. You can use it for an array of other things in addition to your camping trips, from unloading the groceries on shopping days to spending the day at the park with the kids, the pets, and food and toys to last the day. Once you book the perfect campsite for your next adventure with this helpful advice, you can get ready to enjoy a new camping experience where you're not making trip after trip from the car carrying all your gear by hand.