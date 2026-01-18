The Best Method For Laying Artificial Grass In Your Yard

Once the base is ready, it's time to lay down artificial grass. Two or more people will help this part of installation go smoothly. Avoid dragging the turf across your base, which can both disturb the base and stretch the turf. After you have the artificial grass spread out, many installers recommend letting it settle for one to three hours. After it has settled, use a box cutter to cut the grass to the shape of your yard. Leave about ½ inch of grass beyond your yard border so you can neaten the edges properly. If you need to connect multiple pieces of turf, use adhesive and seaming cloth (artificial grass tape) on the underside. Apply the adhesive to the cloth, let it set for 10 minutes, and then lay the pieces together carefully.

Pin or nail the turf down around the perimeter and along your seams, spaced about 6 to 8 inches apart all the way around. Don't hammer too much or too hard — you can cause indentations in the base, which will be visible on the turf's surface. Once the install is complete, apply infill sand to refresh the turf and make it look its best. Make sure to apply the correct amount using a drop spreader for the maximum life span of your turf. Work the infill is deep into the grass fibers, then use a push broom to brush the turf so blades stand up properly. Now that you have that beautiful, no-mow lawn all set, you can work on creating a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard with these ideas from "The Property Brothers."