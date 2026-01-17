Thinking Of Taking Natural Souvenirs From A National Park? You Might Be Breaking Some Rules

Whether you're hiking the Grand Canyon, camping at Yosemite, or fishing for Arctic Grayling in Denali, you may decide you want something tangible to remember your national park experience, pocketing a smooth river stone, a pinecone from a towering redwood, or a discarded feather along a hiking trail. While it may seem harmless to snag one of these natural souvenirs, in fact, removing objects is largely discouraged and in fact is against several laws you might not know about, covering national parks. This extends to any natural or cultural resource, from plants to arrowheads.

The National Park Service enforces strict regulations about taking things such as rocks, as outlined in the permits section of NPS.gov. According to the site, "Collecting, rockhounding, and gold panning of rocks, minerals, and paleontological specimens, for either recreational or educational purposes is generally prohibited in all units of the National Park System (36 C.F.R. § 2.1(a) and § 2.5(a)). Violators of this prohibition are subject to criminal penalties."

This isn't an arbitrary rule. Even though rocks, feathers, and fossils are abundant, national parks are delicate ecosystems requiring cooperation from mankind to continue to exist unencumbered. Natural items can serve as food and shelter for smaller animals, maintain landscapes, and contribute much-needed nutrients to their surroundings. This is especially true of high-traffic areas, where small acts of human intervention can quickly add up. Just imagine, if you're allowed to pocket a few rocks following a train ride at the Grand Canyon, then millions of other annual visitors are as well. The result could be devastating to the gorgeous view we love and admire. Or put it another way: Over 330 million people visited America's national parks in 2025. If each one took a feather, that's the equivalent of over 50,000 bald eagles.