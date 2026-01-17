Don't Forget To Clear Snow Off Your Car! You May Get Into Legal Trouble If You Live In These States

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Waking to a layer of fresh snow can be peaceful. Unless you need to clear it off your car. You may be tempted to brush off just the windows and head out with snow piled on the rest of the car, but don't. While it can be useful to leave an inch or two of snow on your pea gravel driveway, it's actually illegal to drive with significant snow or ice on your car in 11 states. Even in Alaska, you must clear snow and ice from your car before driving or you may be fined. The same holds true in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Connecticut. Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Georgia. Fines and penalties vary. In Connecticut, for instance, there's a $75 fine for not clearing snow from the hood, trunk, and roof. If that snow flies off and causes damage or injury, the fine ranges from $200 to $1,000.

Even if your state doesn't have a specific law addressing snow and ice on your vehicle, you could be fined for reckless operation, or cited due to driving with an obstructed view. According to The Columbus Dispatch, all states have laws requiring snow and ice be sufficiently cleared from windows before operating the vehicle.

While it may seem harsh to fine drivers over something as simple as snow, there's good reason: Snow and ice flying off of a moving vehicle can impair other drivers, damage vehicles, and even injure passengers if ice smashes the windshield. If snow slides off your roof and over your windshield, you're at risk as well. Pedestrians are also in danger. Clearing your car is not just better for you, it's good snow removal etiquette, making driving safer for others, too.