The Yosemite National Park Rule You Need To Know Before Setting Up A Campfire In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many campers and outdoor enthusiasts, Yosemite National Park is on their national park bucket list. Of course, for most campers a campfire is a central part of the outdoor overnight experience regardless of location. However, while there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy at Yosemite, building a campfire may not be one of them, depending on where you are within the park, the time of day, and the season in which you are visiting. Before your visit to this popular national park, you need to familiarize yourself with rules regarding setting up a campfire.
The main things to know before attempting to build that perfect campfire within Yosemite National Park are that fires are not allowed on open ground, and must be attended at all times. This means fires have to be built in fire rings, cook stoves, grills, or grates. If you are in Little Yosemite Valley or High Sierra Camp campgrounds, fires can only be built in fire rings put in place by the National Park Service. The reason fires can only be built in these devices is to help prevent wildfires from starting, which is the primary purpose for all restrictions regarding campfires within Yosemite, as well as other national parks.
Regardless of which type of containment device you build a fire in, it must be completely extinguished afterwards. Additionally, building fires in picnic areas, the Housekeeping Camp, and either the Hodgen Meadow or Yosemite Valley campgrounds is restricted to between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Four backpacking campsites have group fire rings, but no fires are allowed at Vogelsang campground. Regardless of time or place, you are not allowed to burn leaves, pine tree needles, conifer cones, wet or green wood, or anything that comes from a giant sequoia tree.
Additional fire restrictions may apply
The above fire regulations are the normal operating procedures within Yosemite. Additionally, under regular conditions, wilderness campfires are only allowed below 9,600 feet. Even below that level, there are additional restrictions. Fires must be built in existing fire rings. No fires can be built closer than 100 feet to a trail or water body, even if it's in an existing fire ring. Neither can you build a fire ring atop Half Dome or El Capitan between the trail and the rim. Fires are not permitted in the Upper and Lower Lakes basins or in a quarter-mile band around the Kibbie Lake shoreline.
During the summer months, when the risk of wildfires is at its peak, the park may implement additional regulations or restrictions. Always check the park website, visitor centers, and any signage to stay aware of the most current fire restrictions. If implemented, restrictions are divided into three stages. Below 6,000 feet, no wood or charcoal fires allowed except in frontcountry campgrounds and picnic areas designated for campfires, residential areas, and fire rings in designated wilderness areas between 6,000 and 9,600 feet elevation. Restrictions that may be implemented below 8,000 feet are essentially the same, except only charcoal (not wood) fires will be allowed in the residential areas of El Portal and Foresta.
During extreme fire risk situations or at times of unhealthy air quality, wood and charcoal fires are banned throughout the park, without exception. However, even when the park is under fire restrictions, portable stoves, such as the Gas One portable camping stove, that run off propane or butane, are permitted, as are those which utilize alcohol or liquid fuel.