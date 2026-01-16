The Yosemite National Park Rule You Need To Know Before Setting Up A Campfire In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many campers and outdoor enthusiasts, Yosemite National Park is on their national park bucket list. Of course, for most campers a campfire is a central part of the outdoor overnight experience regardless of location. However, while there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy at Yosemite, building a campfire may not be one of them, depending on where you are within the park, the time of day, and the season in which you are visiting. Before your visit to this popular national park, you need to familiarize yourself with rules regarding setting up a campfire.

The main things to know before attempting to build that perfect campfire within Yosemite National Park are that fires are not allowed on open ground, and must be attended at all times. This means fires have to be built in fire rings, cook stoves, grills, or grates. If you are in Little Yosemite Valley or High Sierra Camp campgrounds, fires can only be built in fire rings put in place by the National Park Service. The reason fires can only be built in these devices is to help prevent wildfires from starting, which is the primary purpose for all restrictions regarding campfires within Yosemite, as well as other national parks.

Regardless of which type of containment device you build a fire in, it must be completely extinguished afterwards. Additionally, building fires in picnic areas, the Housekeeping Camp, and either the Hodgen Meadow or Yosemite Valley campgrounds is restricted to between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Four backpacking campsites have group fire rings, but no fires are allowed at Vogelsang campground. Regardless of time or place, you are not allowed to burn leaves, pine tree needles, conifer cones, wet or green wood, or anything that comes from a giant sequoia tree.