The Best Method For Removing Stains From An Artificial Turf Lawn

Before getting started on any stains on your artificial turf, make sure all loose debris and surface dirt is cleaned up first. Use an electric spin scrubber or an artificial turf broom or brush — like the Roll & Comb artificial turf sweeper broom — to get the debris and dirt out of the way. You can even use a push broom or leaf blower where they work. Once surface debris is clear, rinse the turf with your hose. It's best to do this once a week as a part of regular maintenance.

When it's time to deal with stains, the best and most common method is to use soapy water and a soft-bristled brush. You can also use vinegar and water, another one of many unexpected uses for vinegar around your yard and garden. Sprinkle or spray soapy water or vinegar-and-water on the stain, using a soft-bristled brush to gently scrub the area where the stain is. Once the stain is gone, rinse the artificial turf thoroughly with the hose.

Quick action whenever possible is the key to preventing stains from setting or becoming a smelly problem. If you happen to be right there when the spill happens, take a paper towel or clean rag and blot the spill as much as possible. After blotting, rinse the area with water, and that should take care of it. Never use bleach to clean your artificial turf no matter what caused the stain, as bleach can damage your lawn. Make sure any specialty cleaning products you use are safe for artificial turf, such as Simple Green outdoor odor eliminator.