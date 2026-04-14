A Must-Try DIY That'll Turn An IKEA Kitchenette Into A Clever Garden Upgrade

Gardening offers a variety of health benefits, from reduced stress to improved cardiovascular health. With the right potting bench, enjoying these benefits is easy — keeping your tools handy and your workspace clean for potting plants. However, even as a gardener, your needs are unique, and a one-size-fits-all bench solution may not be the right choice for you. Fortunately, with this DIY potting station idea shared by YouTuber Well Grounded Gardens, you can reap the benefits of gardening with a bench personalized to your needs.

This DIY garden potting station uses IKEA's SUNNERSTA kitchenette, which features a metal frame and shelf and a stainless steel worktop. It also has a stainless steel sink basin, which can be modified into an outdoor sink or used as a spot to mix soil mediums. However, the real creativity lies in how you personalize it — from adding shelves above the worktop to bins or drawers below.

When it comes to recreating this DIY for your own garden, the sky's the limit when it comes to customization. What's important is to choose a configuration and add-ons that work with your specific needs. You'll also want to take a few steps to extend the life of your converted kitchenette, since you're using it outdoors.