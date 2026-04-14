A Must-Try DIY That'll Turn An IKEA Kitchenette Into A Clever Garden Upgrade
Gardening offers a variety of health benefits, from reduced stress to improved cardiovascular health. With the right potting bench, enjoying these benefits is easy — keeping your tools handy and your workspace clean for potting plants. However, even as a gardener, your needs are unique, and a one-size-fits-all bench solution may not be the right choice for you. Fortunately, with this DIY potting station idea shared by YouTuber Well Grounded Gardens, you can reap the benefits of gardening with a bench personalized to your needs.
This DIY garden potting station uses IKEA's SUNNERSTA kitchenette, which features a metal frame and shelf and a stainless steel worktop. It also has a stainless steel sink basin, which can be modified into an outdoor sink or used as a spot to mix soil mediums. However, the real creativity lies in how you personalize it — from adding shelves above the worktop to bins or drawers below.
When it comes to recreating this DIY for your own garden, the sky's the limit when it comes to customization. What's important is to choose a configuration and add-ons that work with your specific needs. You'll also want to take a few steps to extend the life of your converted kitchenette, since you're using it outdoors.
Creating a personalized garden potting station with a kitchenette
The SUNNERSTA kitchenette is intended for indoor use in a kitchen or laundry room. If you're using it in a greenhouse or sunroom with limited humidity, regular maintenance will often be enough to preserve your DIY potting bench. You can clean your indoor potting station by using a damp cloth and wiping along the steel grain to remove any grime or soil.
If you plan to use your potting station outdoors, it'll need a little extra care. The stainless steel components make it fairly weather-resistant, but some added protection will help. With its steel frame and polyester powder coating, you may want to add a primer or sealant for further weatherproofing.
Once you've chosen a spot and prepped your bench for the elements, you can start customizing it to your needs. Add extra shelves, storage options, or other additions to help fit your gardening needs. The SUNNERSTA comes with five hooks, which you can use for hanging shears, gloves, and other accessories for quick access. If you plan on using the table for transplanting seedlings, then you may want to use the built-in shelf for seed-starting trays. You can also purchase bins from IKEA that fit under the table, to store the best mulch for your vegetable garden, or add a bucket for easy composting in a small space.