Enjoy A Pest-Free Meal While Camping With This Clever Shower Cap Trick

Cooking and eating meals outside, far from home, makes for interesting — and hopefully enjoyable — experiences. Particularly when you're sharing meals with friends and getting a little creative with the entire process. One factor that makes food and the outdoors a little less compatible — whether camping or during picnics — are the pesky pests that want to join your party. Flies land on your food, wasps think that open can of soda was left there just for them, and ants are just everywhere. Placing a plastic shower cap over open bowls of potato salad, baked beans, and such is an easy trick that helps keep those bugs at bay. We're not talking the thick, long-term caps you might get at a bed-and-bath store. These are the same types of disposable, clear-plastic shower caps you might find in a hotel. You don't have to check into a hotel to get them, though, because they're sold in bulk, such as the LEOBRO individually wrapped shower caps, sold in packs of 80.

These shower caps also fit easily over beverage cans, a pitcher of lemonade, or even a plate of brownies sitting out on the picnic table. For narrow items such as a soda can, you could pair that shower cap with a rubber band to ensure the cap stays put. And if anyone freaks out, remind them that it's no different reaching into a canister filled with shower caps than into a box filled with resealable bags or plastic wrap.