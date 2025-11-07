Elaborate, But Delicious Sweet Treats To Make On Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is all about simplicity, isn't it? You're meant to roll up to an absolutely breathtaking place to camp, kick back, and forget about the world for a little while. So, it stands to reason the food you bring along should be simple too, shouldn't it? Not always the case. While not many of us are going to go about making baked Alaska or creme brûlée at our campsite, there are still some more intricate meals that make the whole experience so much better. This is especially true when it comes to sweets.

Whenever someone thinks of a sweet camping treat, s'mores immediately pop into their heads. While they are absolutely delicious, just cooking s'mores and hot dogs can get a little boring. With some effort, you can absolutely create elaborate, deliciously sweet treats for your next camping trip.

To provide you with inspiration, we've assembled a list of 12 ideas, but this is just a start. Treats range from simple breakfast cinnamon rolls to more complicated fare like pineapple upside down cake and fruit cobbler. Regardless of which ones you pick for your next outing, you can rest assured that all of the items on this list are going to satisfy even the most demanding sweet tooth.