DIY A Unique Garden Bench By Repurposing An Old Pair Of Chairs
Want better sleep, an improved mood, and sharper focus? You might achieve all three simply by stepping outside. Research shows that spending time in nature lowers cortisol levels, reduces anxiety, and can even improve immune function. Just 20 minutes a day outdoors can positively affect your mental and physical health. In fact, these are some of the same reasons gardening is good for you. But to fully soak in the fresh air, birdsong, and leaves rustling in the breeze, you need a comfortable spot to settle in. That's where building your own garden bench might be just what the doctor ordered. YouTuber Love It or List It spotted a charming, chair-framed bench at a flea market and thought, "I can make one that's even better."
Whether it's tucked beneath a shady tree, placed along a winding path, or set beside a fire pit, a bench helps define an outdoor space. It turns a patch of grass or dirt into a place of reflection, connection, or rest. Instead of buying new patio furniture for your outdoor space, you don't have to splurge on store-bought stone or metal versions to enjoy these benefits. With a little creativity and some forgotten furniture, you can make one, too.
How to turn two chairs into a cozy garden bench
This DIY project starts with a treasure hunt: head to a flea market, estate sale, or antique store and watch for two sturdy chairs — ideally with full-back frames extending all the way down to the legs. These structural elements will serve as the ends of your bench and give it that charming, high-backed look. Once you've found the right pair, gather your supplies: 1x4, 2x3, and 1x6 pine boards, wood screws, semi-gloss exterior paint, and basic tools like a circular saw and drill.
Start by unscrewing and removing the original chair seats. Then, use a circular saw to trim off the seat framing and front legs, leaving only the chair backs and rear legs. Cut your 2x3 pine boards to form side supports, securing them across both chairs at seat height with wood screws. Double-check that everything stays square. Next, cut your 1x4 and 1x6 boards for the seat itself, leaving a 1-inch gap between slats for water drainage, and screw them in place. To stabilize the back, attach a horizontal 1x6 board across the rear. Finish with two coats of semi-gloss exterior paint in your favorite shade. Let it dry completely, then move your bench to the perfect garden nook. You can even make the most out of your small patio by adding this DIY bench. In the end, it's not just about the bench you build, but the moments you'll spend on it — slowing down, breathing deeply, and enjoying your garden's calm.