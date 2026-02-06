DIY A Unique Garden Bench By Repurposing An Old Pair Of Chairs

Want better sleep, an improved mood, and sharper focus? You might achieve all three simply by stepping outside. Research shows that spending time in nature lowers cortisol levels, reduces anxiety, and can even improve immune function. Just 20 minutes a day outdoors can positively affect your mental and physical health. In fact, these are some of the same reasons gardening is good for you. But to fully soak in the fresh air, birdsong, and leaves rustling in the breeze, you need a comfortable spot to settle in. That's where building your own garden bench might be just what the doctor ordered. YouTuber Love It or List It spotted a charming, chair-framed bench at a flea market and thought, "I can make one that's even better."

Whether it's tucked beneath a shady tree, placed along a winding path, or set beside a fire pit, a bench helps define an outdoor space. It turns a patch of grass or dirt into a place of reflection, connection, or rest. Instead of buying new patio furniture for your outdoor space, you don't have to splurge on store-bought stone or metal versions to enjoy these benefits. With a little creativity and some forgotten furniture, you can make one, too.