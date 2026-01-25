Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Using No-Mow Grass Seed

Very few people would turn down the opportunity to have a beautifully maintained, lush lawn minus the frequent mowing and upkeep. Yes, there are homeowners turning to truly no-mow options, like a mossy rock garden, to create an eye-catching yard with a low-maintenance grass alternative. But for those who still want a green, grassy lawn, without the high maintenance, it may be worth considering no-mow grass seed, sometimes known by the brand name Eco-Grass, though there are several brands. The concept is appealing, not only because it involves very little mowing or care once established, but because it means less fuel and water used throughout the year. However, there are downsides as well: The same characteristics that make no-mow grass hardy make it more difficult to manicure. It's worth thinking twice about this option before you tear out your existing lawn.

No-mow grass lawns don't look like traditional lawns. They are made up of one or more fescue grasses such as hard fescue, chewings, creeping red, and sheep fescue, all of which make dense carpets and grow much slower than traditional grass. Once it gets to a certain length, it falls over, laying down like fur. When you look at a lawn of no-mow grass, it will look long and lush, like green waves of water.

To be clear, this lawn isn't completely mower-free: You will have to mow at least a couple of times per year. If you prefer a neater look, you'll want to mow once per month. That still sounds a lot better than once a week, doesn't it? Not so fast.