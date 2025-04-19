Easily Protect Your Seedlings With The Help Of Snipped Grass

Disposing of grass clippings after mowing the lawn is essentially throwing away free lawn fertilizer. It's also tossing mulch that can help your yard in other ways. In addition to discouraging weeds from taking over your garden, grass-clipping mulch can help young plants flourish. First of all, it helps keep seeds in place when wind threatens to blow them away and water tries to carry them elsewhere. As a result, they can put down roots in an environment you've tailored to their needs. Second, the clippings regulate the soil's moisture and temperature, especially around plant roots. This can prevent sensitive seedlings from succumbing to hot temperatures or drying out between waterings. Third, snipped grass breaks down quickly, enriching the soil with plant-nourishing nitrogen and improving its texture. A light layer of clippings is all your seedlings need. Aim for ¼ inch to reap the benefits while minimizing the risk of foul-smelling rot.

When using fresh grass clippings to support seedling growth, make sure they haven't formed a heavy mat that might crush the plants or deprive them of sunlight and oxygen. Break up any clumps and let moisture evaporate from the clippings before scattering them over seedlings or freshly planted seeds. Clippings that are an inch or shorter are least likely to form clumps and most likely to decompose fast. You can also control weeds better when you mow your grass to the right height. If the grass bits are longer than an inch apiece, they're better suited for a compost pile. You shouldn't use your clippings as mulch or compost fodder if they're diseased or if they've recently received an herbicidal treatment.

