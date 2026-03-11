The Unexpected Travel Product That'll Make The Perfect Bird Feeder
When it comes to hummingbird feeders, bigger isn't always better. Whether it's from a store or it's a perfect homemade hummingbird nectar, the sugar-water solution inside a feeder ferments if left too long in the hot sun. That nectar can also get moldy and otherwise go bad, even if it isn't too hot outside. Even in cool weather, it's best to change the nectar every couple of days to keep it fresh. With a large feeder, that could be a lot of wasted nectar on a weekly basis. The way around it is to think small: The smaller the feeder, the more of its nectar is potentially consumed by hummingbirds, and the less waste each time you replenish the solution.
There's no need to shop for a tiny hummingbird feeder when you can make one yourself from dollar-store items. A tiny container with a flip-top lid, such as Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Travel Dressing Container, holds less than three ounces of liquid, making it less wasteful than larger feeders. Look for the version with a red top, as hummingbirds are attracted to this color. Any similar flip-top, travel-sized bottle will do the trick. The flip-top lid is important because hummingbirds can use it as a perch. If you have an ideal container but the lid isn't red, paint the lid with a paint pen or spray paint, but only on the outside areas that won't touch the nectar, as you don't want the paint to chip or peel and end up in the feeder. Even a red band around the cap's perimeter can work.
How to turn a travel dressing container into a hummingbird feeder
To make a small hummingbird feeder, wash the travel dressing container and its lid. Add water until it's about 75% full so you can test the balance and angles. With the lid open, tip the container towards the opened flip-top to see how far it can go before spilling. This is the angle to remember. The secret to this type of feeder is to achieve a perfect balance so the nectar doesn't spill out, yet remains within reach for a hummingbird ready for some liquid energy. Close the lid again with the water still in the container.
Wrap the container partway with some craft wire to create a hanger for it at the chosen angle, typically around 45 degrees or less. Create a loop with the wire near the shoulder of the container to make the feeder easier to hang. You can add a carabiner clip to easily hang it from a hook, a thin chain, or even a loop of jute. Once you're happy with the balance, dump the water out and allow the bottle to dry. If you want to make it less plain, you can decorate the bottle. For example, you could paint some flowers on the lid.
Add hummingbird nectar until it's about 75% full. Use a non-dye nectar, or make your own by dissolving one part plain white sugar into four parts purified water. Hang the feeder in a shaded part of your garden and wait for your visitors. To increase your chances of success, get some plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden.