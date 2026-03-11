The Unexpected Travel Product That'll Make The Perfect Bird Feeder

When it comes to hummingbird feeders, bigger isn't always better. Whether it's from a store or it's a perfect homemade hummingbird nectar, the sugar-water solution inside a feeder ferments if left too long in the hot sun. That nectar can also get moldy and otherwise go bad, even if it isn't too hot outside. Even in cool weather, it's best to change the nectar every couple of days to keep it fresh. With a large feeder, that could be a lot of wasted nectar on a weekly basis. The way around it is to think small: The smaller the feeder, the more of its nectar is potentially consumed by hummingbirds, and the less waste each time you replenish the solution.

There's no need to shop for a tiny hummingbird feeder when you can make one yourself from dollar-store items. A tiny container with a flip-top lid, such as Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Travel Dressing Container, holds less than three ounces of liquid, making it less wasteful than larger feeders. Look for the version with a red top, as hummingbirds are attracted to this color. Any similar flip-top, travel-sized bottle will do the trick. The flip-top lid is important because hummingbirds can use it as a perch. If you have an ideal container but the lid isn't red, paint the lid with a paint pen or spray paint, but only on the outside areas that won't touch the nectar, as you don't want the paint to chip or peel and end up in the feeder. Even a red band around the cap's perimeter can work.