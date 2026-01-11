Don't Have A Camping Stove? How To Repurpose Tent Pegs In Case Of An Emergency

To turn tent pegs into a makeshift camp stove, pound one a couple of inches into the ground so it's vertical and secure. Place two or three more near it, forming a triangular or square shape, so their tops are at the same height and the angled bits point inward. The distance they are from one another depends upon what you plan to set atop them, such as a coffee pot, a Bruntmor 6-inch cast iron skillet, or a foil packet of food. Aim for about 2 to 2.5 inches equidistant from one another, in most cases (feel free to use more stakes as needed). Foil is the versatile cooking tool you need while camping, since you can create an impromptu pan or bowl to cook in.

Clear the area around your fire to avoid it spreading. Start with kindling immediately below the stove area, or transfer hot coals from a larger fire. Set the can, bowl, or pan atop the stakes when you're ready to cook things. Since this is a short stove, you may have to stoke the fire regularly and add fuel to keep it going.

If you have a number of long metal tent stakes, you could craft them into a grill, too. Essentially you're resting stakes between two rocks or logs until you have a stable surface. Keep stakes fairly close together so if one shifts, it won't tip your cook pot or drop whatever items are atop the DIY grill grates. Alternating the angled ends helps with this stability, so that the hook ends aren't all on one side of the fire or the other.