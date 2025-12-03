Keep Your Breakfast Mess-Free While Camping With A Must-Try Trick

If the smell of bacon cooking in the morning is enough to make you start your day with a smile on your face, imagine the joy it brings as the aroma wafts through your campsite first thing in the morning. A pot of coffee, birds singing, gorgeous nature all around ... this is the good life. Even though they are usually among the must-haves for your summer camping trip, a set of pans and cooking utensils would just mean more clutter in the car, and more campsite cleanup after each meal — and it gets heavy if you're backpacking. Camping shouldn't be about bringing everything but the kitchen sink, after all.

Instead, whip up a hearty breakfast in a way that's unique enough to even make the kiddos give it a go. A plain brown uncoated paper bag — yes, the same type used for brown baggin' it at school lunches in the days of yore — is the only cooking vessel you'll need to make some tasty bacon and eggs right there over the campfire, or even a fire pit. Add your bacon and eggs to the bag, fold it over, and nestle it near your coals to cook up a hearty breakfast.

Keeping things simple also minimizes the mess, since there won't be any pans and spatulas to wash after your first meal of the day, al fresco. There are plenty of camping recipes that aren't S'mores or hot dogs that you can use with a brown bag, too. And when you're packing those perishables for your camping trip, there is an easy hack that ensures your food stays at a safe temperature in the campsite cooler – attach a thermometer inside your cooler.