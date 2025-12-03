Keep Your Breakfast Mess-Free While Camping With A Must-Try Trick
If the smell of bacon cooking in the morning is enough to make you start your day with a smile on your face, imagine the joy it brings as the aroma wafts through your campsite first thing in the morning. A pot of coffee, birds singing, gorgeous nature all around ... this is the good life. Even though they are usually among the must-haves for your summer camping trip, a set of pans and cooking utensils would just mean more clutter in the car, and more campsite cleanup after each meal — and it gets heavy if you're backpacking. Camping shouldn't be about bringing everything but the kitchen sink, after all.
Instead, whip up a hearty breakfast in a way that's unique enough to even make the kiddos give it a go. A plain brown uncoated paper bag — yes, the same type used for brown baggin' it at school lunches in the days of yore — is the only cooking vessel you'll need to make some tasty bacon and eggs right there over the campfire, or even a fire pit. Add your bacon and eggs to the bag, fold it over, and nestle it near your coals to cook up a hearty breakfast.
Keeping things simple also minimizes the mess, since there won't be any pans and spatulas to wash after your first meal of the day, al fresco. There are plenty of camping recipes that aren't S'mores or hot dogs that you can use with a brown bag, too. And when you're packing those perishables for your camping trip, there is an easy hack that ensures your food stays at a safe temperature in the campsite cooler – attach a thermometer inside your cooler.
Tips for making bacon and eggs in a brown bag at your campsite
There are two key elements to cooking in paper that make it a party, err, camping trick. The most important part is that the campfire needs to be nearly down to coals or embers — still hot, but with no roaring flames that could overtake the bag. The second factor is that the bag must be soaked with bacon grease, as this is what will keep the bag from bursting into flames. Cut or tear a couple of bacon strips so that they'll fit in the bottom of the paper bag.
After greasing, place the bacon strips in the bottom of the bag in a single layer (using enough bacon to cover the bottom), then crack two eggs into the bag — with a little pepper, if desired. Roll the top of the bag down several times, then poke a hole through the rolled part. Insert a sharp stick that's a few feet long, ideally from green wood, so it doesn't snap or burn easily. Push the stick through the hole, then use the stick to set the bag atop the coals, or to hold the bag inches above the coals if they're still really hot and could reignite. Make sure the entire bottom of the bag is evenly heating, or turn it every few minutes.
Your breakfast could be ready in about 10 minutes, give or take a few, depending on the coals and how well done you like your eggs. If desired, add shredded cheese or sliced veg for a hearty breakfast. If you like your bacon crispy, cook some additional strips by draping them over a stick above the coals, cooking until they reach your desired doneness.