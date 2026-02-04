The Common Yellow Weed That's Surprisingly Beneficial For Your Lawn

If there are areas of your yard or garden where you want to improve the soil, consider planting black medic weed. With the proper care and maintenance, you can improve your garden without the plant getting out of control. Although black medic weed is an annual that dies off after the flowering season is over, it acts more like a perennial because of the large number of viable seeds that it produces.

Plant black medic weed in locations that get a lot of sunlight. This plant dislikes shady areas and will thrive in parts of your yard where it can get up to 6 hours of sun daily. Before you sow your black medic weed seeds in the ground, soak them for 12 hours in warm water, which will encourage germination. If you are using black medic weed as a green manure cover crop, early spring will be the ideal time to plant it.

Although black medic weed can thrive in almost any type of soil, it does best when planted in moist, well-draining soil with a pH level of 6.0 to 6.8. Black medic weed doesn't like acidic soils and won't do well if the pH levels are too low. Although it has a reputation for taking over the areas it is planted in, the whole plant can be removed with relative ease. If you stay on top of the maintenance, you won't have a problem with it spreading where you don't want it.