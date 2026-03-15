The Rare Succulent Ground Cover That'll Look Amazing In Your Yard

Planting ground cover plants has gotten very popular among gardeners who want to creatively deal with shaded or rockier areas of their yards. Choosing the best ground cover for your climate conditions will ensure that the plants will thrive and flourish. Knowing your plant hardiness zone will help you choose the right plants and plant them at the right times for your growing region.

Many gardeners are starting to choose succulents as a unique ground cover that adds texture and color to an otherwise complicated growing area. One rare succulent ground cover that will bring tons of visual interest to your yard is the graptopetalum (Graptopetalum superbum), which is native to Jalisco, Mexico.

This lovely, lavender-pink plant grows to a height of about 3 inches, while its flattened rosettes can get as large as 5 inches in diameter. It is a low-maintenance plant that does not require complicated care, so if you're new to succulents, you should give this one a try.