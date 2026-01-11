Boost Your Curb Appeal With A Clever DIY Garage Door Upgrade

If you're looking for ideas to add serious value to your home, there are plenty of options, most of which are centered on your porch or front lawn. Of course, a low-maintenance porch upgrade can be a lot of fun, but what can you do to make your garage less drab? A plain garage door is a bit boring, but you can boost your curb appeal and make it more visually appealing by adding decorative garage door hardware. It doesn't even have to do anything — just look stylish.

If you've ever seen a garage door with ornate handles, clavos, or hinges, those add-ons are the decorative hardware we're referring to. Adding them is fairly straightforward, and they come in a range of styles. Some can be functional, while others are purely for show. Adding decorative hardware to your garage door can transform it from a bland sheet of metal to something a little more unique. However there are two factors to keep in mind. Firstly, whether functional or purely decorative, your hardware add-ons shouldn't make your garage door more difficult to open. If adding a handle in a certain spot will stop the door from raising all the way, you should rethink the design. Secondly, you want to make sure they're attached securely. No one wants to see a handle or hinge barely clinging to the door, after all!