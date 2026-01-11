Boost Your Curb Appeal With A Clever DIY Garage Door Upgrade
If you're looking for ideas to add serious value to your home, there are plenty of options, most of which are centered on your porch or front lawn. Of course, a low-maintenance porch upgrade can be a lot of fun, but what can you do to make your garage less drab? A plain garage door is a bit boring, but you can boost your curb appeal and make it more visually appealing by adding decorative garage door hardware. It doesn't even have to do anything — just look stylish.
If you've ever seen a garage door with ornate handles, clavos, or hinges, those add-ons are the decorative hardware we're referring to. Adding them is fairly straightforward, and they come in a range of styles. Some can be functional, while others are purely for show. Adding decorative hardware to your garage door can transform it from a bland sheet of metal to something a little more unique. However there are two factors to keep in mind. Firstly, whether functional or purely decorative, your hardware add-ons shouldn't make your garage door more difficult to open. If adding a handle in a certain spot will stop the door from raising all the way, you should rethink the design. Secondly, you want to make sure they're attached securely. No one wants to see a handle or hinge barely clinging to the door, after all!
How to install decorative garage door hardware
Depending on what both the hardware and your door are made of, installation may take a matter of moments or a bit longer. If your garage door is steel, you can get magnetic hardware, like Household Essentials garage handle and hinge magnets, that simply sticks to the door. These are easy to move if you want to redecorate. But they can also shift over time as the garage door opens and closes, if someone forgets and tries to use the handle, and as the hardware is exposed to the elements, so keep an eye on them so they don't block smooth garage door operations. It's a good idea to remove them when you're preparing for a hurricane or other storm to keep them from getting damaged.
For a more long-term upgrade, you'll need to screw the decorative hardware into your garage door, regardless of materials. Since these are more permanent, you'll want to ensure you're happy with the finish and design, and that they mesh with your overall aesthetic. Make sure the door is clean, then clearly mark where you want each piece to go. A level and tape measurer are useful for making your design symmetrical, although you don't technically need them. Drill a hole where each screw or bolt will need to go, then line up your decorative hardware and screw it into place (use rubber washers to seal against leaks and to protect your garage). Give it a once-over to check for loose or missing screws, crooked hardware, or any other adjustments you need to make.