Repurpose These Household Staples And Turn Them Into A Stylish Gothic Planter

Gardening is an excellent creative outlet — from just a bit of dirt, you can grow colorful blooms or delicious fruits and vegetables. Your ingenuity can be applied to designing and theming your garden containers, too, repurposing items into eye-catching DIY planters without much effort or cash. Whether you have a full-scale goth garden or just want classic Victoriana highlights, the gorgeous gothic birdcage planter that TikToker Witchelixer whipped up with an eclectic mix of odds and ends — a patio table umbrella stand, a rolling pin, some wood rounds, plates, metal mixing bowls, wooden wreath forms, dowels, adhesive, and some decorative elements. She completed her moody, elegant creation with black spray paint and a lush plant.

If you'd prefer a less labor-intensive activity, it's possible to get a similar look with some smart thrifting. For instance, instead of building the structure entirely from scratch, you could pick up a used birdcage from a local thrift store. A metal outdoor side table or a sturdy plant stand can also serve as a base. If you'd prefer a lighter or calmer vibe, paint your creation sage green or a bright white or vibrant yellow hue. And if you'll be buying something new for your container, you could pick a fuss-free plant that still looks attractive without requiring a lot of work to take care of. Another option: Choose a low-maintenance plant and flower combination like sweet potato vine and petunias to create a simply beautiful container garden.