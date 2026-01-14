Upgrade Your Small Patio With These Space-Saving Coffee Table Alternatives
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Outdoor living spaces truly help maximize your home, allowing for more entertainment, relaxation, or dining. A seating arrangement complete with standard patio coffee table is practically a must if you have a large deck or patio. But if your outdoor area is on the small side, things get crowded quickly. While a coffee table might be high on your wish list, it's time to bring in a little small-space creativity. Make the most of your small patio with furniture that's sized appropriately for small spaces, then get creative with surfaces. Instead of a full-sized coffee table, opt for a smaller table or two that blend in well with your decor scheme and can be moved around the space to serve different functions. Use a side table as a coffee table, or consider an outdoor-worthy storage ottoman for even more bang for the buck.
Some stores also sell smaller tables that aren't the traditional rectangular shape, meaning they better fit in corners, or between two chairs. Flea market and thrift-store finds such as old trunks or crates can also double as a petite patio coffee table (and provide extra storage). Options abound based upon your vision for your own low-maintenance outdoor oasis.
Coffee table alternatives for your small patio
When choosing an alternative service for the patio, think about how you'll best use the space designated for the table. For instance, an ottoman might do the job if it's flat enough on top (or features a large, removable tray table), and doubles as a footrest when it's not needed as a table. A storage ottoman that's sturdy enough to be called a table, such as the Safavieh Couture Collection Anguilla indoor/outdoor wicker storage coffee table, is perhaps the ultimate solution. This particular model is only 26 inches across, so it's much smaller than a typical rectangular coffee table. It also has storage space inside for items such as a small cooler, pillows, or even some books for when you're in vacation mode. The main thing to look for when sourcing your patio table is that it's weather resistant. If your space is too small for anything to sit where a coffee table might, opt for small side tables instead, placing them alongside each chair so guests have a place to set things.
If you have enough space but still want a cool alternative, a flat-topped steamer trunk, a vintage metal cooler, or even a funky retro beverage cart will give your space an eclectic look. A low bench used as a table also offers the option to move it around for use as more seating. Multi-functional furniture is one of the smartest ways to maximize space on a small patio. you could even convert a DIY hanging bar for the patio into a murphy bed-style coffee table by setting it lower on a wall. It takes up virtually no ground space since it mounts to a wall, and can be tucked away when not in use, freeing up precious patio space.