Upgrade Your Small Patio With These Space-Saving Coffee Table Alternatives

When choosing an alternative service for the patio, think about how you'll best use the space designated for the table. For instance, an ottoman might do the job if it's flat enough on top (or features a large, removable tray table), and doubles as a footrest when it's not needed as a table. A storage ottoman that's sturdy enough to be called a table, such as the Safavieh Couture Collection Anguilla indoor/outdoor wicker storage coffee table, is perhaps the ultimate solution. This particular model is only 26 inches across, so it's much smaller than a typical rectangular coffee table. It also has storage space inside for items such as a small cooler, pillows, or even some books for when you're in vacation mode. The main thing to look for when sourcing your patio table is that it's weather resistant. If your space is too small for anything to sit where a coffee table might, opt for small side tables instead, placing them alongside each chair so guests have a place to set things.

If you have enough space but still want a cool alternative, a flat-topped steamer trunk, a vintage metal cooler, or even a funky retro beverage cart will give your space an eclectic look. A low bench used as a table also offers the option to move it around for use as more seating. Multi-functional furniture is one of the smartest ways to maximize space on a small patio. you could even convert a DIY hanging bar for the patio into a murphy bed-style coffee table by setting it lower on a wall. It takes up virtually no ground space since it mounts to a wall, and can be tucked away when not in use, freeing up precious patio space.