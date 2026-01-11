Spot Endless Amounts Of Birds And Wildlife At This Must-Visit Louisiana Destination
Louisiana is known for many things — culinary creations, jazz and zydeco music, Mardi Gras, and basically anything that results in having a good time. It is also known as the Sportsman's Paradise for the abundance of unique flora and fauna found throughout the state. A natural feature contributing immensely to all of those highlights is the renown Atchafalaya Basin, the largest river swamp in the United States. This million-acre area has helped shape the state's culture and cuisine, and lends a great deal to its biodiversity. For those interested in the natural world, one of the crown jewels of the basin is Lake Martin and the adjacent Lake Martin Important Bird Area.
Located less than 10 miles from Lafayette in south-central Louisiana, Lake Martin is a natural lake that covers more than 750 acres. All but 200 of those acres are flooded cypress-tupelo swamp. The lake has long been popular for both fishing and birding. The Lake Martin Important Bird Area — so designated by the National Audubon Society — is part of the Nature Conservancy's 10,000-acre Cypress Island Preserve. The Nature Conservancy operates a visitor center and boardwalk on the south end of the lake, along with a 2.5-mile walking trail along the levee. Visitors can also explore the lake with kayaks by themselves or as part of a guided tour. There are also a number of boat tour operators in the area.
Birds and wildlife abound in Lake Martin
Nature lovers visiting Lake Martin will appreciate spotting the vast array of birds and other wildlife. Lake Martin and the surrounding Atchafalaya Basin are frequented by over 250 different bird species, along with dozens of reptiles and mammals. Beneath the surface, more than 100 aquatic species swim in the waters here.
From a birding standpoint, various egrets and herons, as well as roseate spoonbills are among the more common sights. Several varieties of woodpeckers and owls can also be spotted in the towering cypress trees. A variety of ducks, warblers, and at least three of the 15 types of hummingbirds in the U.S. also visit the lake area at different times of year. Additionally, there is a large nesting population of bald eagles throughout the Atchafalaya Basin. Given the vast amount of bird species you can encounter here, it's a good idea to have a National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Birds with you while visiting.
Of course, birds aren't the only wildlife you'll encounter. Various mammals and reptiles call Lake Martin home, including some creatures to beware of in Atchafalaya Basin while adventuring here. Dangerous types of snakes, such as water moccasins and copperheads, along with black bears, and alligators are among those you should be very cautious around. In fact, these are among the most alligator-infested waters in the U.S., with more than 1,200 of these large reptiles living in Lake Martin. There are plenty of less-threatening species to see as well, including a wide variety of turtles, lizards, frogs, and non-venomous snakes, along with mammals like muskrats, beavers, otters, raccoons, and deer. When you visit Lake Martin, you're given a front seat view into so much of what Louisiana has to offer.