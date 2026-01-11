Spot Endless Amounts Of Birds And Wildlife At This Must-Visit Louisiana Destination

Nature lovers visiting Lake Martin will appreciate spotting the vast array of birds and other wildlife. Lake Martin and the surrounding Atchafalaya Basin are frequented by over 250 different bird species, along with dozens of reptiles and mammals. Beneath the surface, more than 100 aquatic species swim in the waters here.

From a birding standpoint, various egrets and herons, as well as roseate spoonbills are among the more common sights. Several varieties of woodpeckers and owls can also be spotted in the towering cypress trees. A variety of ducks, warblers, and at least three of the 15 types of hummingbirds in the U.S. also visit the lake area at different times of year. Additionally, there is a large nesting population of bald eagles throughout the Atchafalaya Basin. Given the vast amount of bird species you can encounter here, it's a good idea to have a National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Birds with you while visiting.

Of course, birds aren't the only wildlife you'll encounter. Various mammals and reptiles call Lake Martin home, including some creatures to beware of in Atchafalaya Basin while adventuring here. Dangerous types of snakes, such as water moccasins and copperheads, along with black bears, and alligators are among those you should be very cautious around. In fact, these are among the most alligator-infested waters in the U.S., with more than 1,200 of these large reptiles living in Lake Martin. There are plenty of less-threatening species to see as well, including a wide variety of turtles, lizards, frogs, and non-venomous snakes, along with mammals like muskrats, beavers, otters, raccoons, and deer. When you visit Lake Martin, you're given a front seat view into so much of what Louisiana has to offer.