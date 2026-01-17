The Popular Fly Myth That You Should Try Yourself Before Fully Debunking

Flies can be extremely annoying. When you're indoors, it's often easy enough to swat them away with a flyswatter and get on with your day. But if you're enjoying some time outdoors on your porch, patio, pergola, or wherever else, they're a little harder to keep under control. There are plenty of reasons why your yard might be swarming with flies, but what about solutions? Well, there's an suburban legend about keeping these insects away that could help: It requires a kitchen storage bag, water, and some pennies.

This isn't the first time we've told you to use pennies around your lawn — burying them can give your soil some copper. As for this hack, start by grabbing some kitchen storage bags that zip tightly — you don't want any leaks. Then, get yourself a handful of pennies, divvy them up between the bags, and top them off with water. It doesn't seem matter exactly how much water to use, and there's no exact amount of pennies one should use, so do what you think fits and works. Zip the bags closed and hang them in areas where you don't want flies concentrating. Situating them around your porch is a good bet, and it may help keep them out of the house, too.

While this hack may seem too simple to work, it appears that folks living in the South swear by it as a working fly repellent. Then again, "MythBusters" debunked the claim that water bags repel flies — though the crew didn't use pennies. It's possible that people who try this trick only think they see fewer flies. But there is a good reason why these annoying insects might avoid hanging bags of water and shiny pennies.