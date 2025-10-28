A Clever DIY Fly Trap To Try Out In Your Outdoor Space

The battle between humans and flies is never ending. If you have a lot of flies in or around your porch or yard, your first line of defense before making a homemade fly trap is to limit their breeding grounds so they don't swarm your yard. They are attracted to decomposing flesh, standing water, overripe or rotting food, garbage bins, and animal waste. Some general tips to avoid attracting flies to your side of the street include sealing trash, covering compost piles, regularly picking up animal waste, removing fruit droppings, and keeping up on landscaping to prevent puddles and standing water. You can also consider adding plants that repel pests naturally.

Even if you keep your house and yard free of attractants, adult house flies have a great sense of smell and will travel anywhere from one mile up to a whopping 20 miles if they catch a worthy whiff. Fortunately you can work that superpower to your advantage. DIY fly traps made by slathering honey on paper work by using their intense attraction to honey's rich sugary smell, then trapping them in its stickiness.

Homemade fly traps will significantly reduce the number of flies breeding near your house and catch any that sneak over to your backyard BBQ. Trapping flies will not only prevent your guests from getting the ick, but can also help avoid the transmission of diseases. This clever fly trap is easily made with household items. You will need scissors and a used newspaper, paper bag, or other unneeded craft paper. Grab a paintbrush, a tray or wire rack, water, paper clips, string, and of course honey (a mixture of corn syrup, water, and sugar also works).