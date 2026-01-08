Is Walmart's Top-Rated Patio Set Really Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your patio is a relaxing place where you can gather with friends, soak up the sunshine, or even maintain your own small container garden. However, whether you're trying to maximize a small space with furniture or provide ample seating for hosting, choosing the right patio set is essential to curating a space you'll love to be.
If you're in the market for a new patio set, then you may find yourself at Walmart, where a 3-piece patio set under the brand name WestinTrends is available. The WestinTrends wicker patio furniture set includes two chairs, each with a cushion, as well as a small side table. This bistro set is made of PE rattan for a wicker appearance that is better suited to withstand the elements than its natural counterpart.
When you're looking to buy the best patio furniture possible for your outdoor space, you'll want to consider your needs, ease of maintenance, durability, and overall visual appearance. However, once you find a set you love, you may also want to take some time to look at the reviews. This gives you the opportunity to see what other customers have thought about their experience before you make an investment. At the time of writing, the WestinTrends patio furniture has a 4.3-star rating across 53 reviews on the Walmart website.
The pros and potential drawbacks of this patio set
Overall, many customers appeared to be satisfied with their purchase of the WestinTrends patio set, with 5-star ratings making up 55% of its reviews. Many people had positive experiences with the set's comfort and appearance. For example, one reviewer, username LaDonna, had this to say in their review: "Beautiful and Sturdy This set definitely exceeded my expectations! It was not difficult for my teen to put together and it was assembled in 30 minutes. [It's] comfortable (even with the thin cushions) and I sit on my patio often!"
One verified buyer, Tracey, also shared their positive experiences in their review: "We love this patio set. It's a little smaller than we expected, but the chairs are so comfortable!" Storie, another verified purchaser, commented not only on the set's appearance and comfort, but also its durability in their review: "Chairs are comfy , waterproof , and looks nice once put together."
However, while there was praise for this set's features, some customers, including those who left otherwise positive reviews, struggled with installation. Verified buyer Ron said in their review that, while they were pleased with the set, it was "a little challenging to install" and they "needed help". Username Andrea shared a similar sentiment, saying, "It was difficult to put together. The screws and holes did not align very well."
Methodology
To determine if the WestinTrends 3-pierce patio set was worth buying for a deck or patio (there's a difference), Outdoor Guide researched the specifications of the patio set. Along with learning about the set itself, we took the time to dive into the reviews on Walmart's website, seeing what customers liked and what they didn't. This included looking beyond the star ratings alone and reading reviews to see if those who rated the WestinTrends set highly included any negative experiences or features.
Not everyone will have the same experience due to varying outdoor furniture needs, but learning potential drawbacks can be helpful in deciding if an outdoor furniture set is right for you.