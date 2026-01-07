A DIY Lighthouse Bird Feeder That'll Add A Coastal Feel To Your Yard

For that towering, lighthouse look, the key to this DIY bird feeder is to taper your design. This means that each of the three terracotta pots you choose should have different sizes, growing smaller as you reach the top. After you've painted your pots and saucers with your desired colors, constructing this lighthouse is as simple as stacking the pieces together.

The largest saucer will be the dish where the bird seed sits, as well as the main support for the structure itself. The bottom layer of the lighthouse should be the largest pot, placed upside-down so that the opening rests on your saucer. Continue this with your last two pots to create your lighthouse. Then, place a medium-sized saucer right-side-up on top of your smallest pot. While adhesive isn't necessary here, if you live somewhere windy or are worried about larger birds or animals paying your feeder a visit, opting for a wildlife-safe exterior adhesive can be smart. Top off your design with your faux candle in the glass dish and finish with your smallest saucer acting as a lid. After that, all that's left is to pick the right seeds to get birds to flock to your yard.

Because this feeder leaves your bird seed open to the elements, you may want to take additional steps to ensure that your feeder is protected. Otherwise, you may find yourself needing to replace the seeds and clean the dishes more frequently to prevent mold or other problems. If you're looking for a sheltered bird feeder that keeps the coastal aesthetic, then you may also be interested in this DIY bird feeder using a coconut.