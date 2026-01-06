Try This Effective Hack To Keep Birds From Nesting On Your Porch
If you have bird feeders in your yard, you know it's a joy when birds make their homes around your house. But when those birds start nesting on your porch, it can become a problem. The most obvious issue is the mess they're likely to make — but nesting birds can also cause hidden damage to your porch. To prevent them nesting in the nooks and crannies of your porch, start by putting up some birdhouses in your yard, which will help get birds to flock to your yard. If that's not stopping them, there's another simple hack you can try: Bird spikes are a great way to keep birds from nesting on parts of your home, including the porch.
While the name sounds dismal, even the RSPCA acknowledges that these types of devices are among the most humane ways to deter birds from nesting in unwanted areas. Rather than causing harm to birds, they simply make it too challenging to build a nest where the spikes are. Birds tend to avoid the area altogether, nesting elsewhere. The spikes are also a great option because it's tricky to move an active nest when birds build a nest somewhere they shouldn't.
To make your bird spikes, you will need some long nails and a piece of wood that you can spike the nails through. If you don't already have these things on hand, you can buy a premade set, like the stainless steel bird spikes from Lanney. Whichever option you choose will require some preparation to get them ready for placement in the areas where birds typically nest on your porch.
Making and utilizing bird spikes to prevent porch nests
You may think it's okay to let birds nest on your porch, but there are many reasons to evict them, from the bacteria in their poop and the messes they make to the damage their feces can do by eating away at paint and deteriorating wood. Nests, feathers, and waste can also clog gutters and vents. Some birds may make nests on your porch lights, which could damage or block the lighting, or even become a fire hazard. Pushing them out of these areas is better for your home and your health, and bird spikes can be utilized in all of these areas.
Whether you're full-on DIYing your bird spikes or ordering a kit online to put together, spikes can be attached to any area of the home where birds have been nesting. You do not want to disturb a nest with eggs or babies in it: It's illegal and unkind to move most bird nests. Wait until the young have moved out, and the parents have moved on.
If you're using nails and wood, you will want to hammer the nails through the piece of wood so the points are sticking all the way through (like a miniature bed of nails), and the heads are flush with the backside of your contraption. Depending on where you're placing the spikes, you may need a screwdriver or zip ties to secure them in place. The birds will no longer build nests in these unsafe areas. It's always a good idea to offer birds alternative spaces to nest — such as by making adorable bird houses with all sorts of things you may already have around the home.