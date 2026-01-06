Try This Effective Hack To Keep Birds From Nesting On Your Porch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have bird feeders in your yard, you know it's a joy when birds make their homes around your house. But when those birds start nesting on your porch, it can become a problem. The most obvious issue is the mess they're likely to make — but nesting birds can also cause hidden damage to your porch. To prevent them nesting in the nooks and crannies of your porch, start by putting up some birdhouses in your yard, which will help get birds to flock to your yard. If that's not stopping them, there's another simple hack you can try: Bird spikes are a great way to keep birds from nesting on parts of your home, including the porch.

While the name sounds dismal, even the RSPCA acknowledges that these types of devices are among the most humane ways to deter birds from nesting in unwanted areas. Rather than causing harm to birds, they simply make it too challenging to build a nest where the spikes are. Birds tend to avoid the area altogether, nesting elsewhere. The spikes are also a great option because it's tricky to move an active nest when birds build a nest somewhere they shouldn't.

To make your bird spikes, you will need some long nails and a piece of wood that you can spike the nails through. If you don't already have these things on hand, you can buy a premade set, like the stainless steel bird spikes from Lanney. Whichever option you choose will require some preparation to get them ready for placement in the areas where birds typically nest on your porch.